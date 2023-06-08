Ontario Construction Company Pivots to Provide Affordable and Accessible Housing Solutions

GUELPH, ON, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Pacd Homes, a residential construction company based in Guelph, Ontario, is introducing its new line of modular homes designed to address the evolving housing crisis.

Pacd homes are environmentally sustainable, compact builds that enable first-time home ownership or rental units. Additionally, they provide options for groups seeking affordable community-based housing or expanding living spaces for multi-generational families and those looking for a novel real estate investment. This type of home is widely known as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) which provide homeowners a legal and compliant solution.

A team of local engineers and architects created Pacd's proprietary building system, which consists of durable, lightweight components that can be rapidly assembled by hand, greatly reducing the build times, costs, and waste associated with traditional construction. The system also optimizes trade work to circumvent the trade shortage, allowing Pacd homes to be built within 6-8 weeks.

"The housing crisis affects all of us—it's a really tough situation with few real solutions. We wanted to bring a welcome change to homeownership for Canadians," said Jim Marshall, President & Co-Founder of Pacd Homes. "We knew we needed to think outside of the box, so we came up with a building system to overcome the obstacles in the construction industry by incorporating unique materials. We're proud to launch our line of modern, high-quality homes at an affordable price."

Customers can choose from four models ranging from single-storey to two-storey homes. "The homes are shipped and assembled by licensed installation companies, complete with permits and site preparation," Marshall added. "This is truly a turn-key housing solution that will help many Canadians navigate the current housing market."

For more information, please visit www.pacdhomes.com .

About PACD Homes

PACD Homes is a leading residential construction company based in Guelph, Ontario with a focus on creating affordable, cutting-edge modular homes as a solution to the ongoing housing crisis. With modern and sustainable designs, PACD Homes are expanding opportunities for home ownership with cost-effective, turn-key home construction solutions via its proprietary rapid building system that streamlines the construction process. PACD Homes are committed to sustainability, community engagement, and delivering high-quality homes to meet a diverse range of needs, from cost-effective multi-generational housing options and rental income aspirations to groups seeking affordable community-based housing.

