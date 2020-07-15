Ontario Company Launches Solution for Firms That Must Track Employee Exposure to COVID-19

Under the Canada Labour Code, employers have the responsibility to keep workers and workplaces safe and free of hazards, and the government has extended this to include keeping workers safe of exposure to COVID-19. Employers are now expected to track and report COVID-19 cases in their workplaces and workers have the right to refuse to work if they have reason to believe that they are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Vocantas Employee Symptom Tracker™ (EST) is a secure web-based solution that allows businesses to collect information from employees in real-time using their phones by automated voice or via text. Results can be easily viewed on a secure website with a unique login and real time alerts are sent to managers if employees report that they have any symptoms related to COVID-19, taking the manual effort out of contacting staff and tracking COVID-19 symptoms.

"We first built this tool to use in our own office and it has made our reporting process so much easier! We now want to do our part and help other Canadian companies through this pandemic by offering this quick to deploy solution at an affordable cost. We hope that every business in Canada will keep their workforce safe by tracking the symptoms of their employees," said Gary Hannah, CEO Vocantas.

About Vocantas Inc.

Vocantas develops hosted and premise-based multi-method communication solutions including interactive text, voice, email and mobile app using advanced computer telephony and speech recognition technology to provide businesses and service providers with more efficient outreach capabilities. Vocantas solutions help organizations with complex scheduling environments and processes, and those in the higher education, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and customer service environments improve outreach and engagement while reducing operating costs.

