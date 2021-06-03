Ontario companies power forward on hydrogen

Partnership to pursue potential pilot projects

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) wholly-owned subsidiary Atura Power is laying the groundwork for low-carbon hydrogen production and the creation of regional hubs in Ontario by partnering with Ontario-headquartered global engineering, project management, and professional services firm Hatch on a feasibility study for several hydrogen demonstration projects.

Development of a hydrogen economy using Ontario's clean electricity to help meet climate change goals hinges in part on creating hydrogen hubs to co-locate hydrogen producers, infrastructure and users. This study looks at the feasibility of demonstration projects to progress hydrogen hubs at a variety of locations in Ontario anchored around electricity assets.

Low-carbon hydrogen has the potential to reduce or offset emissions in a variety of applications, including:

to power fuel cells in vehicles, which could help replace diesel engines in the heavy-duty and long-haul trucking industry

as an energy substitute for high-emitting industrial applications such as steel- and cement-making

by blending hydrogen with natural gas to reduce carbon impact.

Atura Power has ownership for the development of this new hydrogen-related business to progress this clean fuel solution from concept to practical, every-day use.

As an enabler of clean energy, Atura Power is positioned to help build the hydrogen economy to assist in OPG and its subsidiary companies' goal of being a net-zero carbon company by 2040 and acting as a catalyst for efficient, economy-wide decarbonization by 2050, as promised in OPG's Climate Change Plan.

QUICK FACTS

OPG and Atura Power recently issued a request for market information to leading vendors on electrolyzers – the technology to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. This information will help inform demonstration project specifics.

Both the provincial and federal governments are also working toward developing the hydrogen economy: the province is the midst of developing its hydrogen strategy and in late 2020, the federal government released its Hydrogen Strategy for Canada .

. The potential demonstration projects are in line with work currently underway by the provincial government to build a hydrogen strategy as part of its Made-In-Ontario Environment Plan.

QUOTES

"Ontario's clean electricity system ensures we are well-positioned to seize the economic and environmental benefits associated with hydrogen production and use," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "Its role in enabling cleaner solutions, along with potential blending opportunities for hydrogen and natural gas, makes Atura Power the natural steward to lead this clean-energy opportunity from concept to reality."

"Atura Power is excited to play a leadership role in establishing the supply of low-carbon hydrogen in Ontario," said Chris Fralick, Atura Power President. "Through the production of hydrogen, we will assist in the reduction of greenhouse gases, while supporting the development and adoption of a key clean-energy source in our path to an economy wide net-zero emissions future."

"We believe that hydrogen will play an important role in transitioning away from fossil fuels, and Ontario is a logical place to develop this technology," said John Bianchini, Hatch Chairman and CEO. "We are delighted to be partnering with Atura Power in this endeavour and will apply our unique experience and expertise in hydrogen to help OPG reach their significant and commendable climate goal of zero emissions by 2040."

"We applaud OPG and Atura Power's study of low-carbon hydrogen production," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. "Hydrogen is a clean fuel with tremendous potential to heat homes, power vehicles and drive the industrial sector as we transition to a low-carbon energy economy. Increasing hydrogen production in Ontario will promote investment and innovation and support our plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions"

"The Ontario government sees incredible potential for low-carbon hydrogen production projects that can help increase access to clean and affordable fuel for families and businesses," said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "That is why our government is creating Ontario's first-ever hydrogen strategy– to help projects like these in the private sector drive new investment and create jobs, while helping Ontario achieve its climate change goals."

"We welcome Atura Power's partnership with Hatch to help build Ontario's hydrogen economy," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy. "With our low-carbon electricity supply, Ontario is uniquely placed to drive growth in a low-carbon hydrogen economy."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

About Atura Power

Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, plays a key role in the province's electricity system. With plants in Halton Hills, Napanee, Toronto and Windsor, Atura Power's fleet of combined-cycle plants is flexible and dispatchable – an enabler of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

About Hatch

Hatch provides professional services to the energy, infrastructure, and mining & metals sectors including engineering, project execution, advisory, digital, environmental, earth sciences and Indigenous engagement. From conceptualization, design, construction management, start-up to operations support — we bring sustainable solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and more innovative. Expanding from our Ontario roots, we now draw upon our 9,000 staff operating in over 18 nations with experience spanning more than 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve. We are entrepreneurs with a technical soul. Find out more on www.hatch.com.

