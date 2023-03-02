Ontario colleges disappointed with unnecessary continuation of tuition freeze

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario's colleges are disappointed to learn tuition levels in the province will continue to be unnecessarily frozen at the reduced rate set four years ago.

"It's very disappointing we weren't given the flexibility to respond to escalating cost pressures," said Linda Franklin, the president and CEO of Colleges Ontario.

"Tuition isn't a barrier for college students in Ontario. We could have increased tuition while continuing to ensure college education remains affordable and accessible to all qualified students."

College tuition in Ontario is currently the second lowest in Canada. The average tuition at Ontario's colleges is 26 per cent below the national average and only half the average tuition in Alberta.

Furthermore, the province provides financial assistance to low-income students.

The Ontario government added to the colleges' financial burden in 2019 when it reduced post-secondary tuition levels by 10 per cent without any corresponding increase in funding. Tuition has remained frozen at that reduced level for over four years.

Colleges are hopeful the consultations by the province's new blue-ribbon panel on post-secondary education will lead to measures to protect and enhance the sector's high-quality programs.

"The current situation isn't sustainable," Franklin said. "Ontario must find meaningful solutions that ensure students continue to acquire the professional expertise to succeed in their careers."

