TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, the bargaining teams for Ontario College Faculty and the College Employer Council reached a mediated settlement on compensation from 2021-24, following the overturning of Bill 124 in the courts. The settlement provided salary increases of 3%, 3%, and 3.5% annually, including the 1% increases that had originally been awarded under the Bill. It also provided a significant increase to paramedical benefits.

This settlement covers 16,000 unionized full-time and partial-load faculty represented by OPSEU/SEFPO who are employed at Ontario's 24 public colleges.

"This settlement is a necessary step forward for our 16,000 members following the unconstitutional constraints imposed by Bill 124, but it does not sufficiently address the erosion of our members' wages as a result of inflation," said Ravi Ramkissoonsingh, bargaining team Chair and professor at Niagara College. "We look forward to going back to the bargaining table again next year, when our members can engage in free and fair bargaining without legislative constraints."

The Colleges have reported cumulative surpluses of over $2 billion since 2017, including a surplus of over $650 million this year.

"Like many employers in Ontario, the Colleges reported record profits during the pandemic, while their employees' standard of living declined," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "Faculty members showed their commitment to correcting a legislative injustice throughout this bargaining process. It is the same commitment that they showed to their students and communities by providing high quality education throughout the pandemic."

Following this historic 2-year round of collective bargaining, college faculty will begin their next round of bargaining in less than one year.

