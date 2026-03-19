New Analytics Projects Use Secure AI and Federated Learning to Improve Brain Health Research and Care

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) is investing $640,000 in eight new projects through its Centre for Analytics (CfA). The projects create tools to accelerate research, detect brain disorders earlier, improve diagnoses, and develop more effective treatments and care by using artificial intelligence (AI), secure data analytics, and AI tools such as OBI's NeuroFL federated learning platform.

"By leveraging our vast network and the data assets on the Brain-CODE platform -- built through the long-standing support of the Ontario government -- OBI is creating a secure way for researchers across the country to learn from data without moving or exposing sensitive information," said Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, CEO and Scientific Director, Ontario Brain Institute. "This approach positions Ontario as a global leader in trusted data collaboration, protecting patient privacy and intellectual property while speeding up the development of life-changing brain health solutions."

The eight new projects focus on neurodevelopmental conditions, concussion, epilepsy, neurodegeneration, and mental health. Together, they use the CfA's advanced computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities to address pressing challenges in brain health research and care.

Leading the charge in federated learning is the 'Multi-modal Federated Learning for Precision Care in Neurodevelopmental Conditions,' headed by Dr. Azadeh Kushki of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and the University of Toronto. Her team is developing a privacy-preserving federated learning pipeline on OBI's NeuroFL platform to study complex data from children with brain-based differences and disabilities. The outcome of this project will help move from the 'one-size-fits-all' model of care toward more personalized support for children and youth.

Multi-modal Federated Learning for Precision Care in Neurodevelopmental Conditions : Dr. Azadeh Kushki of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and the University of Toronto.





: Dr. Azadeh Kushki of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and the University of Toronto. Predicting Concussion Recovery through Multimodal Neuroinformatics: Dr. Michael Cusimano of St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto (co-funded with The Branch Out Foundation).





Dr. Michael Cusimano of St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto (co-funded with The Branch Out Foundation). Federated Learning Testbed for Cognitive Health Prediction in Neurodegenerative Disease: Dr. Erin Dickie of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and Dr. Jean-Baptiste Poline of McGill University and The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital).





Dr. Erin Dickie of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and Dr. Jean-Baptiste Poline of McGill University and The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital). Quantifying Multiple Mental Health Conditions in Neurodevelopmental Disorders (Q-MiND): Dr. Clement Ma of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the University of Toronto.





Dr. Clement Ma of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the University of Toronto. A Standardized Neuroanalytics Platform for Multi-Modal Wearable Data: Dr. Benicio Frey of McMaster University.





Dr. Benicio Frey of McMaster University. Multi-Modal Biomarkers of Epilepsy: EEG Synchrony Signatures and Genetic Predictors of Drug Response: Mehdi Abbasi Azadgoleh and the team at Epiloid Biotechnology Inc.





Mehdi Abbasi Azadgoleh and the team at Epiloid Biotechnology Inc. AI-Powered FLAIR MRI Biomarkers for Early Detection of Neurodegeneration: Dr. April Khademi, Canada Research Chair in AI for Medical Imaging at Toronto Metropolitan University and lead of the Image Analysis in Medicine Lab.





Dr. April Khademi, Canada Research Chair in AI for Medical Imaging at Toronto Metropolitan University and lead of the Image Analysis in Medicine Lab. Generation and Optimization of Synthetic Methylation Data for Brain Disorder Classification: Paul Wambo and the team at EpiSign Inc.

This $640,000 investment builds on more than a decade of strategic investment from the Province of Ontario. By uniting these eight initiatives under a secure, federated framework, OBI is transforming years of provincial data collection into a powerful engine for discovery – one that protects privacy, drives commercialization, and creates high-quality jobs. This collaborative model ensures that Ontario remains the global benchmark for the AI revolution in healthcare and delivers the next generation of life-changing brain health solutions.

"Every day in Ontario, our bright researchers are making ground-breaking discoveries that improves lives and drives our economy," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government is proud to support the Ontario Brain Institute and commend their new projects that will bolster and protect Ontario's homegrown brain health solutions, further cementing our province as a leader of innovation on the global stage."

Learn more about the CfA and the funded projects at braininstitute.ca/cfa

ABOUT:

The Ontario Brain Institute is a provincially funded, not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. Our collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization, and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders.





SOURCE Ontario Brain Institute

Media Contact: Francis Jeanson, Head, Centre for Analytics (Ontario Brain Institute), [email protected]