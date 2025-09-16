TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Brain Institute is proud to announce $500,000 funding in support of neurotechnology innovation through the Neurotech Entrepreneurship to Validate Emerging Innovations (NERVE) program. Five trailblazing Canadian entrepreneurs have each secured $100,000 in non-dilutive funding and will accelerate the development of their neurotech ventures by participating in a 12-month program that offers mentorship, training, and business support.

As Canada's single largest award to catalyze early-stage neurotechnology, NERVE helps entrepreneurs to propel their innovations from concept to commercialization. This year's cohort is addressing critical challenges in concussion detection, surgical safety, neurosurgery, neurodegenerative disease treatment, and pain management.

"From revolutionary bone repair systems to augmented reality therapy solutions, this year's cohort demonstrates the incredible potential of Canadian innovation to transform the brain health sector," said Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director of the Ontario Brain Institute. "These innovative entrepreneurs represent the future of neurotechnology, bringing forward solutions that will directly impact patient outcomes and quality of life.

"Ontario's world-class brain researchers are producing ground-breaking discoveries that save and improve the lives of people in our communities, and our nation," said the Honourable Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Our government is proud to support the Ontario Brain Institute and commend their Neurotech Entrepreneurship to Validate Emerging Innovations program that will drive the commercialization of critical research and further cement the province as a global leader in brain health innovation."

Selected through a competitive pitch process, the 2025 NERVE recipients are:

Andrew Cordssen-David of HeadFirst , redefining concussion detection with the first rapid saliva-based screening tool that delivers objective results enabling informed decision making in frontline care.

of , redefining concussion detection with the first rapid saliva-based screening tool that delivers objective results enabling informed decision making in frontline care. Mann Parikh of NerView , a company developing a novel non-invasive device for real-time nerve visualization during surgery to prevent inadvertent nerve injuries.

of , a company developing a novel non-invasive device for real-time nerve visualization during surgery to prevent inadvertent nerve injuries. Michael Tessier of Cohesys , developer of BoneTape, which offers a novel approach to bone fracture repair by providing an investigational alternative to traditional plates, screws, and meshes. BoneTape is currently being evaluated in Canada under Health Canada's Investigational Testing Authorization (ITA).

of , developer of BoneTape, which offers a novel approach to bone fracture repair by providing an investigational alternative to traditional plates, screws, and meshes. BoneTape is currently being evaluated in under Health Canada's Investigational Testing Authorization (ITA). Marc Shenouda of Neuropeutics , a pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class targeted therapies to extend neurodegenerative disease patients' survival and improve their quality of life.

of , a pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class targeted therapies to extend neurodegenerative disease patients' survival and improve their quality of life. Stevie Foglia of Neuro-Mod, focused on developing non-invasive therapeutics for pain management, leveraging augmented reality to deliver adaptive sensorimotor training for individuals with neck pain.

As a key driver of neurotechnology commercialization, through the NERVE program, OBI continues to accelerate breakthrough solutions that aim to transform the lives of those living with brain-related conditions, positioning Canada as a global leader in brain health innovation. To date, OBI has invested over $5 million in neurotechnology entrepreneurship, supported more than 100 entrepreneurs, and helped move 25 brain-health products to market, attracting $168M in follow-on investments. These successes strengthen Ontario's leadership in neurotechnology and foster a vibrant, innovation-driven economy.

About:

The Ontario Brain Institute is a provincially funded, not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. Our collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders.

SOURCE Ontario Brain Institute

Media Contacts: Renée Dunk, Senior Communications Lead (Ontario Brain Institute), [email protected], 416-562-2695; Allison Garber, Consultant (Ontario Brain Institute), [email protected], 902-221-5254