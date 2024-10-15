Ontario Author Shelley Grandy's Mystery Novel Devious Web Leverages Toronto's Tech Scene with Twisty Plot

A major acquisition at the heart of a compelling story worthy of Suits or Succession

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Shelley Grandy's novel Devious Web—described by Publishers Weekly BookLife Reviews as a "smart mystery of a tech CEO, tangled schemes, and many suspects"—launched into the Canadian thriller/mystery scene today. The bingeworthy suspenseful novel, distributed by publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster, is set in Toronto's downtown core and draws on Grandy's tech industry communications background.

Shelley Grandy’s "Devious Web": “A thrilling and well-crafted read that will captivate fans of tech-driven mysteries.” — Publishers Weekly BookLife Reviews. (CNW Group/Grandy Public Relations Inc.)

"Grandy convincingly brings life to Toronto's tech scene and, more crucially, how the minds of its leaders work, clearly reflecting the author's own experience in the industry," says Publishers Weekly BookLife Reviews.

Grandy, who began her career as a journalist, is founder of Grandy Public Relations Inc. and has provided PR and communications support to tech sector clients in Toronto, Waterloo, Quebec, and the US for over 15 years, including current client EXFO, the communications industry's test, monitoring, and analytics experts. She was a director of communications at Nortel for many years and subsequently advised numerous companies, from start-ups to Canada's largest software company, OpenText.

"While the book focuses on the potential acquisition of a data analytics company, the storyline involves much more," said Grandy. "If you loved Suits and Succession, this book is for you."

Devious Web's central character is entrepreneur, Tom Oliver, who is considering selling his data analytics business to a Silicon Valley company when he becomes the target of an unknown perpetrator. Who would want to harm a well-liked CEO at the top of his game and why? Tom's inner circle comes under scrutiny in a tangled web of intrigue that spans business and family dynamics.

Grandy recommends her book to mystery and suspense novel readers, book clubs, tech sector and US politics enthusiasts, and "anyone who likes books they simply can't put down". Devious Web is available from Amazon, Chapters Indigo, and Barnes and Noble, independent booksellers, and retailers across Canada, the US, and internationally. Devious Web is her debut novel, published by SparkPress.

Grandy lives in Trenton, Ontario. Her daughter, Erin Bury, is CEO of Toronto start-up Willful.co.

www.shelleygrandy.com