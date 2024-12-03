Ontario Auditor General's 2024 Report Released Today

News provided byOffice of the Auditor General of Ontario
Dec 03, 2024, 10:37 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Auditor General of Ontario's 2024 Annual Report was tabled today in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.
Auditor General Shelley Spence tabled the Public Accounts of the Province and audit reports on:
- public health
- land-use planning
- infrastructure projects
- the environment
- digital services
- education, and immigration.
For more information about the audits and other content in the 2024 Annual Report, please visit: https://www.auditor.on.ca/en/content/annualreports/arbyyear/ar2024.html
Included in this year's report are the following performance audits:
- Digitalization of Government Services by ServiceOntario
- Implementation and Oversight of Ontario's Opioid Strategy
- Minister's Zoning Orders
- Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program
- Ontario Land Tribunal
- Ontario Place Redevelopment
- Operations of the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
- Procurement and Delivery of Selected Infrastructure Projects
- Toronto District School Board: Safety, Financial Management and Capital
SOURCE Office of the Auditor General of Ontario
For more information, please contact: Becky Fong, Executive Advisor to the Auditor General, [email protected], (416) 529-2099
