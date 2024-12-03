Ontario Auditor General's 2024 Report Released Today

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Auditor General of Ontario's 2024 Annual Report was tabled today in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Auditor General Shelley Spence tabled the Public Accounts of the Province and audit reports on:

public health

land-use planning

infrastructure projects

the environment

digital services

education, and immigration.

For more information about the audits and other content in the 2024 Annual Report, please visit: https://www.auditor.on.ca/en/content/annualreports/arbyyear/ar2024.html

Included in this year's report are the following performance audits:

Digitalization of Government Services by ServiceOntario

Implementation and Oversight of Ontario's Opioid Strategy

Opioid Strategy Minister's Zoning Orders

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program

Ontario Land Tribunal

Ontario Place Redevelopment

Operations of the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

Procurement and Delivery of Selected Infrastructure Projects

Toronto District School Board: Safety, Financial Management and Capital

SOURCE Office of the Auditor General of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Becky Fong, Executive Advisor to the Auditor General, [email protected], (416) 529-2099