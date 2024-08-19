Ontario Association of Optometrists Announces New CEO: Mark Donnison

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Donnison as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, 2024. Mark's appointment follows a comprehensive search process and marks a new chapter for the organization as it continues to advance its mission of promoting excellence in optometry across Ontario.

Mr. Donnison brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in both leadership and in the healthcare sector. His senior leadership roles with the Canadian Blood Services, Coaching Association of Canada and in private optometric practice will be valuable in supporting our members and their patients in new and meaningful ways. His strategic vision and dedication align perfectly with the OAO's commitment to supporting and elevating the practice of optometry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Donnison as our new CEO," said Dr. Shaina Nensi, President of the Ontario Association of Optometrists. "His expertise and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in guiding our organization as we continue to support our members and advocate for the highest standards in optometric care. Mark's leadership will undoubtedly help us achieve our goals and address the evolving needs of our members and the broader community."

In his new role, Mark will be responsible for overseeing the OAO's operations, developing strategic initiatives, and working closely with the board, staff, and members to advance the Association's objectives. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the OAO continues to address the challenges and opportunities facing the optometry profession.

"I am honored to join the Ontario Association of Optometrists and am eager to contribute to the organization's mission," said Mark Donnison. "I look forward to collaborating with our dynamic membership, the board, and the dedicated staff team to further our goals and enhance the impact of optometry in Ontario."

ABOUT THE ONTARIO ASSOCIATION OF OPTOMETRISTS

The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) is the leading professional organization, representing over 2,100 optometrists. We are dedicated to helping our members provide the highest standard of eye health and vision care for Ontarians while driving the profession of optometry forward. For more information: www.optom.on.ca

SOURCE Ontario Association of Optometrists

MEDIA CONTACT: Zakia Rezoana, Ontario Association of Optometrists, 905-826-3522 ext. 225, [email protected]; [email protected]