Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs Names New Executive Director

"The Board of Directors conducted an exhaustive search for the role and Michelle's extensive experience, in-depth understanding of both the organization and the culture shone through," said Cynthia Ross Tustin, Chief of Essa Township Fire and President of the OAFC. "We look forward to working closely with Michelle on promoting the OAFC and the important role that fire chiefs play in setting community safety policy and education."

O'Hara is an association executive with close to a decade of experience at the OAFC, where she worked with the leadership to develop and launch the successful Ontario Fire Administration's Candidate Testing Service, along with a number of other member service focused initiatives and practices.

"Richard Boyes was a firefighter, a fire chief, and both the president and the executive director of the OAFC. We are a better organization because of him. We are grateful for his service and commitment to both the membership and to helping improve community and fire safety in Ontario," said Ross Tustin. "We wish him the very best in his much deserved retirement."

About the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC):

The OAFC represents more than 700 chief fire officers in Ontario, from across 441 municipalities, who are responsible for the management and delivery of fire, rescue and emergency response to the province's 13 million residents. Our mission is to lead innovation and excellence in public and life safety by inspiring and influencing a safer Ontario.

