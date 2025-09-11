TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner, Patricia Kosseim, has signed an updated memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Canada's Privacy Commissioner, Philippe Dufresne, to enhance collaboration and information sharing between their offices.

This agreement reflects important new powers granted to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) under Ontario's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA). Recent legislative amendments to FIPPA now expressly authorize the IPC to consult and coordinate with other privacy regulators across Canada.

Under Ontario's updated privacy legislation, the IPC can expand its formal partnerships with counterparts across Canada to conduct joint investigations, handle cross-jurisdictional complaints and audits, and coordinate the development of guidance, model documents, or research on national privacy issues.

This new MOU with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) supports collaboration by establishing a framework for the commissioners to communicate, coordinate, consult, and share information on matters of mutual interest under Ontario's privacy laws, including FIPPA, or Canada's federal private-sector privacy law, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). The agreement includes safeguards to ensure any shared information is used only for its intended purpose and kept confidential.

By working together more closely, the two offices can reduce duplication, respond more efficiently and effectively to emerging privacy risks, and provide clearer, more consistent guidance to the public and organizations across the country.

"This agreement comes at a pivotal time," said Commissioner Kosseim. "Privacy issues increasingly cross jurisdictional boundaries, and Ontarians rightly expect regulators to work together to address those challenges. The updated MOU gives us the tools to share information, coordinate our approaches, and respond more effectively to emerging privacy risks that affect people in Ontario and across Canada."

"Collaboration across jurisdictions is important, as it allows us to leverage our collective expertise and influence to address and advance privacy protections for Canadians. Updating this Memorandum of Understanding with Ontario will further strengthen the partnership between our Offices." Philippe Dufresne, Privacy Commissioner of Canada

The updated agreement expands the scope of cooperation beyond Ontario's Personal Health Information Protection Act (PHIPA) to now include matters under FIPPA and the Child, Youth and Family Services Act (CYFSA). These additions reflect the broader mandate and responsibilities the IPC holds across various sectors in Ontario.

SOURCE Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner/Ontario

Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, [email protected]