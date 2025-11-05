GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - In an era where false and misleading information can spread rapidly and influence public discourse, Canada's Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Information Commissioners and Ombuds (FPT Information Regulators) are urging governments and public institutions to modernize access to information laws, proactively disclose records, and ensure the integrity of public information.

The FPT Information Regulators responsible for overseeing access to information adopted a joint resolution at their annual meeting in Banff, Alberta, earlier this fall titled "Trust, transparency, and democracy in an era of misinformation." This resolution calls upon their respective governments to promote a more robust information ecosystem.

Misinformation thrives in environments where transparency is lacking. "By embracing transparency and proactively making accurate information available to the public, public institutions can play a crucial role in strengthening our collective information ecosystem, countering misinformation, enhancing trust, and preserving the integrity and resilience of democratic societies," states the resolution.

Access to government-held information matters to Canadians. Whether it's understanding how public health decisions are made, accessing environmental data, or verifying the facts behind government policies, reliable information empowers Canadians to make informed choices. When institutions are transparent and information is easy to access, citizens are better equipped to engage in public life, challenge misinformation, and hold decision-makers accountable. Transparency is key to a healthy democracy.

The resolution outlines specific recommendations, including:

Codifying a duty to document and setting minimum standards for proactive disclosure;

Ensuring public institutions have the resources to effectively run their access and transparency programs;

Supporting media and civil society in promoting the public's right to know, and

Enhancing digital and media literacy and regulating online platforms for greater transparency.

The regulators also commit to improving their own transparency practices, collaborating with other oversight bodies, and reducing delays in access to information processes.

In recent years, related joint resolutions focused on restoring trust through access to government records (2023) and promoting transparency by default in public service delivery (2024).

"The spread of misinformation is rampant and can have profound consequences for our society. When governments promote a strong and robust information ecosystem, it helps to counter deception and provides a strong foundation for public trust. This resolution is an urgent call to preserve the integrity of democratic institutions by openly embracing public scrutiny, rather than shying away from it," says Patricia Kosseim, Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner.

