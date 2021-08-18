Ontario Adventurer Scores Canada's (Second Best) Summer Assignment!

"I want to tell adventure stories from the perspective of a solo woman visiting Hipcamp's incredible Ontario locations" Tweet this

After entering Hipcamp's national 'Best Summer Job' contest , Youngs, born in Temagami, Ontario, placed second in the national competition. As an extension of the contest, Hipcamp created a special second prize specifically for Youngs.

"During the interview process we fell in love with Shannon's adventurous spirit, sense of humor, and her unique perspective on camping," said Tegh Singh Bedi, Hipcamp's Canadian general manager. "We knew we had to find a way to work together, so we created this special assignment for Shannon based on her expertise in the outdoors, her passion for storytelling, and her work advocating for inclusive camping."

Youngs, a former Peterborough resident and Kawartha Lakes park warden, will produce blogs, photos, and other content that will be posted to: https://www.hipcamp.com/journal/

"I really want to tell adventure stories from the perspective of a solo woman visiting Hipcamp's incredible locations across our province," said Youngs. "I want to encourage all Canadians - but especially women and minority groups - to get outside and take that first step toward adventure. I hope that by sharing my humour and my experience as a woman travelling alone, people will see that anyone can do this camping thing!"

Youngs' unique journey - which begins Aug. 24, and concludes Aug. 31st. - will take her to as many camping and glamping destinations across Ontario as possible, and will include stops at a Hobbit House , an Alpaca Farm , and an overnight Tipi stay .

About Youngs

Ontario-born Shannon Youngs is a 32-year-old writer, outdoorswoman, and barista. She is the author of SLY Writings , an emerging LGBTQ+ and travel-focused blog. Youngs currently lives with her partner of 3 years in beautiful BC. You can view her travel photography at www.instagram.com/sly.film/

About Hipcamp

Hipcamp's COVID-19 safety protocols

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada, and to date has helped people spend more than 3 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

