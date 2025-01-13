TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - A new survey shows public support in Ontario for harm reduction programs and services outweighs opposition by more than two to one.

Fifty per cent of Ontarians support harm reduction programs and services, compared to 21 per cent who oppose them. This support remains consistent across genders and regions.

Other key findings include:

Harm Reduction Programs and Services: 57 per cent agree harm reduction programs and services save the lives of many people who use drugs compared to 22 per cent who disagree 49 per cent agree governments should expand support for harm reduction programs and services compared to 23 per cent who disagree 47 per cent agree harm reduction programs and services make communities safer compared to 24 per cent who disagree

Substance Use Closer to Home: Among the survey respondents, 27 per cent report having a close friend or family member who is struggling with a substance use problem.

Support Across Age Groups: Support for harm reduction programs and services is strong across many age groups, and especially among millennials and Gen Z. Among those 18 - 24 years old, 65 per cent support Among those 25 – 34 years old, 60 per cent support Among those 35 – 44 years old, 48 per cent support Among those 45 – 54 years old and 55 – 64 years old, 43 per cent support Among those 65+, 47 per cent support

Support for harm reduction programs and services is strong across many age groups, and especially among millennials and Gen Z. Motivations for Support: Respondents who support harm reduction programs and services emphasize their belief that those in need should receive help. Many view these programs and services as a crucial bridge to obtaining substance use treatment, while others cite the benefits of reduced pressure on healthcare and first responders.

"These findings show that most Ontarians believe supervised consumption sites and needle exchange programs are a pragmatic and common-sense approach to substance use," said Jody Jollimore, executive director of CATIE, the non-partisan national health information charity that commissioned the survey. "More Ontarians agree with healthcare providers that these services save lives, make communities safer, and reduce pressure on the healthcare system. We are sharing these results with decision-makers to help them consider both the evidence and mainstream public opinion on this issue."

For the purposes of the survey, harm reduction programs and services were defined as "health services provided by community-based organizations for people who use drugs such as:

Medically supervised injection and overdose prevention sites.

Distribution of safer injecting and smoking supplies.

Education and addiction treatment referrals.

Methadone prescriptions to reduce or eliminate a person's use of opioids."

Methodology:

The survey was conducted by Hill & Knowlton on behalf of CATIE. A total of 1,250 residents of Ontario aged 18 or older were surveyed online between November 15 and November 20, 2024. The sample consisted of randomly selected members of Leger's LEO research panel. The data were weighted according to 2021 census population figures to ensure the sample was representative of Ontario's population based on age, gender, and region of Ontario. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of the same size yields a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. To access the full survey results, visit https://media.catie.ca/pdf/ontario-public-opinion-harm-reduction-programs-services-20240109.pdf.

About CATIE

CATIE is Canada's source for HIV and hepatitis C information. We strengthen Canada's response to HIV and hepatitis C by bridging research and practice. We connect healthcare and community-based service providers with the latest science, and promote good practices for prevention, testing and treatment programs. As Canada's knowledge broker for HIV and hepatitis C, you can count on us for up-to-date, accurate and unbiased information.

