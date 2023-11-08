Over $650,000 in Ticket Sales in just over Two Weeks of Launch!

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontarians have unequivocally demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting healthcare through a groundbreaking initiative—the Hospitals' Split the Pot Lottery. Launched in October, this initiative not only offers participants a chance to win substantial prizes but also represents an investment in healthcare excellence across the province.

Ontarians Rally Behind Hospitals' Split the Pot Lottery Over $650,000 in Ticket Sales in just over Two Weeks of Launch! (CNW Group/Grand River Hospital Foundation) Ontarians Rally Behind Hospitals' Split the Pot Lottery Over $650,000 in Ticket Sales in just over Two Weeks of Launch! (CNW Group/Grand River Hospital Foundation) logo (CNW Group/Grand River Hospital Foundation)

In a remarkable display of enthusiasm, the lottery has achieved ticket sales exceeding $650,000 in just over two weeks since its launch, surpassing the initial guaranteed prize of $50,000 within the first day. This impressive success not only surpasses expectations but also marks the dawn of a new era in charitable fundraising.

Changing Lives and Supporting Patients:

The profound impact of this philanthropic gaming initiative cannot be overstated. Each lottery ticket purchased directly contributes to advancing healthcare support and improvement across Ontario.

Exciting Early Bird Opportunity:

For those eager to be part of the excitement, the looming Thursday deadline presents an opportunity to compete for a $10,000 prize, which will be split between two lucky winners! Moreover, an impressive $40,000 in Early Bird Prizes awaits winners, in addition to the growing jackpot prize.

Empowering Healthcare with Ascend Fundraising Solutions

Ascend Fundraising Solutions (Ascend), through its regulated subsidiaries and affiliates, is providing cutting-edge software and lottery consulting services for the Split the Pot Lottery. With over a decade of experience in gaming equipment and charitable gaming consulting, Ascend empowers this innovative initiative.

Paul McIntyre Royston, the President and CEO of Grand River Hospital Foundation, said, "Following the success of this initial campaign, we believe this program has enormous potential to benefit many participating hospitals across Ontario. We invite all eligible hospitals to join this exciting initiative going forward."

Unprecedented Enthusiasm Displayed:

The level of support exhibited for this lottery is genuinely unprecedented. Communities across Ontario have demonstrated their strong commitment and enthusiasm for fundraising in support of participating hospitals. The impressive ticket sales achieved in the early stages signals a promising jackpot and potential long-term impact on the province's healthcare system.

A New Journey Unfolds:

Twenty-two Hospital Foundations across Ontario have united to introduce a first-of-its-kind lottery. The Split the Pot Lottery offers players a fresh opportunity to win significant prizes while contributing to the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario. This marks a groundbreaking moment in Ontario's fundraising landscape. The innovative approach of the Split the Pot Lottery allocates 50 percent of proceeds among 13 Grand Prize Winners, with the remainder directly supporting participating hospitals. This not only promises life-changing prizes for winners but also underlines a collective commitment to advancing healthcare across Ontario. It boldly proclaims that together, participants are genuinely stronger, and together, remarkable heights can be achieved.

Join the Excitement:

Everyone is encouraged to visit the official Split the Pot Lottery website at www.splitthepot.ca for comprehensive information on ticket purchases, prize details, draw dates, and participating hospitals. Ticket bundles are available, including options such as 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, 160 tickets for $40, and a best value pack of 400 tickets for $60. Stay connected with the latest updates and announcements through our social media channels. This marks only the beginning of the journey with Split the Pot Lottery.

Split the Pot Lottery (Licence Number: RAF1342985), is a joint venture of Arnprior Regional Health Foundation, Bluewater Health Foundation, Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation, Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation, The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Humber River Health Foundation, Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, Lake of the Woods District Hospital Foundation, Lakeridge Health Foundation, Niagara Health Foundation, North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, North of Superior Healthcare Group, Owen Sound Hospital Foundation, Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation, Perth and Smith Falls District Hospital Foundation, Riverside Foundation for Health Care, Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre Foundation, St. Joseph's Foundation of Elliot Lake, Timmins and District Hospital Foundation, and Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

As per AGCO Rules of Play - Purchasers must be at least 18 years of age and be within the province of Ontario at the time of purchase

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand River Hospital Foundation

For further information: For More Information about Split the Pot Lottery: Paul McIntyre, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation, 519.504.4535 or [email protected]