OnPharm-United welcomes Total Health Pharmacy chain to its growing network of pharmacies

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - OnPharm-United is pleased to welcome Total Health Pharmacy chain to the OnPharm-United network of pharmacies.

With a history of over 25 years, Total Health Pharmacy is one of Canada's most established pharmacy chains operating a network of 34 retail pharmacies across Ontario.

"We are thrilled to welcome Total Health Pharmacy owners to the OnPharm-United network. Since OnPharm and United Pharma Group merged in 2018, the network has been growing steadily and consistently. The addition of Total Health Pharmacy is an important milestone for OnPharm-United and is a testament of the invaluable professional, operational and financial support that we continuously thrive to provide to independent pharmacy owners, so that they can continue to be in business for themselves but not by themselves." said Sherif Guorgui, co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, OnPharm-United.

About OnPharm-United

OnPharm-United was created in 2018 by a merger between OnPharm (founded in 2010) and United Pharma Group (founded in 2014), bringing together two of the fastest growing networks of independent pharmacies in Canada. The OnPharm-United network includes over 600 pharmacies in Ontario. The network also includes pharmacies in British Columbia and Nova Scotia. Learn more at https://www.onpharmunited.ca/

