Only Ontario Liberals Can Stop Doug Ford

"Tomorrow can be the end of four years of Doug Ford's broken promises, cuts, and chaos," said Steven Del Duca. "He simply doesn't care about you. This is our chance to send the Ford Conservatives a message: their days of reckless mismanagement are over."

Every time Doug Ford claims to be "for the people," he's lying to you. Everything he does shows that he's not in this for you; he's in it for the biggest, the richest, and for the elites. For four long years, Doug Ford has allowed private interests to profit at the expense of working Ontarians, gambled recklessly with our kids' futures, stood by as the cost of living skyrocketed, and put our economy in jeopardy.

Stopping Doug Ford is about more than determining who forms the next government; it's about making sure the next premier is on your side and in your corner.

Tomorrow, on June 2, Ontarians have a clear and stark choice: four more years of the Doug Ford Conservatives and their callous disregard for you and your family – or the new Ontario Liberal team that puts your family before politics.

It's time to choose.

