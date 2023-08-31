TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Dyslexia Canada and IDA Ontario are proud to announce the official launch of ONlit, a comprehensive hub designed to empower educators in providing evidence-based systematic and explicit instruction aligned with the new Language and Français Curricula in Ontario. Funding for the production of this website was provided by the Ontario Ministry of Education.

With the release of the new Language and Français Curricula this spring, Ontario educators will use systematic and explicit instruction to teach foundational language and literacy skills, a key recommendation from the Ontario Human Rights Commission's Right to Read Inquiry. The Commission highlighted that learning to read is a basic and essential human right and that evidence-based instruction is a critical factor to ensure all children successfully learn to read.

ONlit provides educators with an extensive array of resources for systematic and explicit instruction, including a curated resource library with a diverse collection of materials. It offers learning modules created by experienced educators and researchers, along with practical resources such as a series of videos unpacking the curriculum. Additionally, educators have access to a dedicated team of expert teachers who are available to answer questions and provide guidance throughout the school year.

With ONlit's official launch, Dyslexia Canada and IDA Ontario reaffirm their commitment to advancing evidence-based systematic and explicit instruction in Ontario. Alicia Smith, Executive Director of Dyslexia Canada, emphasized the significance of ONlit for educators, stating: "With ONlit, we are providing educators in Ontario with the tools they need to navigate the new Language and Français Curricula, which is necessary to ensure that all children have equitable access to education."

"ONlit marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to ensure all children realize their right to learn to read," expressed Una Malcolm, President of IDA Ontario. "By providing educators with resources for evidence-based language and literacy instruction, they can make substantial strides in supporting strong literacy outcomes for all students."

To learn more about ONlit and access these valuable supports, visit www.onlit.org . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected], phone: (705) 427-9544.

About ONlit

ONLit is a comprehensive hub for empowering educators in successfully providing evidence-based systematic and explicit instruction aligned with the new Language and Français Curricula in Ontario. Developed in collaboration between Dyslexia Canada and IDA Ontario, this website serves as a valuable resource to support educators across the province in navigating the new Language Curriculum. As a trusted source, we are committed to bridging the gap between research and practice, ensuring that every student in Ontario has the opportunity to fulfill their fundamental right to acquire essential reading skills.

