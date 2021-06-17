OnlineGambling.com appoints Matt Blake of NeverSplit10 Youtube fame as its first brand ambassador and video content partner

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- OnlineGambling.com today announced that it has signed Youtube creator and casino games expert Matt Blake as its first of many brand ambassador and video content partners. The partnership will see Blake create a series of educational videos hosted on his Youtube channel, sharing his vast knowledge on the game of Blackjack, from the basics to maximise winnings, game variants, card counting and more.



The content will also be amplified across both social media accounts, including Twitch, where Matt will be taking part in live games with the audience, bringing the Youtube tutorials to life in his distinct style.

Speaking on the partnership, Matt Blake of NeverSplit 10 said:

"As someone who has a great passion for casino games, sharing that passion and my experience with others is what drives me. The OnlineGambling.com partnership will allow me to do just that: help even more users become better players, win more and have fun while doing it"

About NeverSplit10:

Matt Blake is Mr. Blackjack: a father, gambler, entrepreneur, and author. Blake bought his first car at 18 after winning $5,000 at the blackjack tables and hasn't stopped playing since. He's the founder of Never Split 10's on YouTube, where he entertains and educates gamblers on blackjack gameplay and basic strategy. With over 65,000 subscribers and 20 million views, Blake's videos have helped players worldwide win more against the casinos and have fun.

About OnlineGambling.com:

OnlineGambling.com is a leading resource for everything bettors, sports fans and gamblers want to know about the world of casinos, sports betting and poker.

Whether it's impartial reviews of online casinos and sportsbooks, in-depth game or sports events guides, finding the best bonuses, or creating fun free games, our team of gambling experts work every day to keep our readers up-to-date on the topics that matter to them.

Website: https://www.onlinegambling.com/

