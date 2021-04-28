Online Will Provider, LegalWills, Announces New Initiative To Support First Responders

Since the beginning of the pandemic, LegalWills.ca has given away over 7,000 estate planning documents free of charge to front line health care and education workers across Canada. Their sales spiked by 300% in March of 2020, and April 2020 was the company's busiest month in their twenty year history.

"After offering healthcare and education workers free Wills in 2020, we knew we had to do something for our first responders as well. Our goal has always been to make these important documents accessible and as an online estate planning company, it's our small way of letting them know we recognize and appreciate their ongoing efforts throughout this continued pandemic and want to help." says Tim Hewson, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of LegalWills. "We want them to feel as protected as they make us feel, and that's exactly what these important documents aim to provide - protection."

Henry Raud, LegalWills Chief Technology Officer and co-founder also shared "My daughter's fiancée is a paramedic. He never knows what dangers he will face each day, but we are all very proud of him for the countless lives he has already saved. Offering free Wills to him and to his colleagues is a small gesture of thanks for being a much needed first responder in our society."

If you are a first responder in need of a Will, or for more information about this initiative, please visit: https://legalwills.company/firstresponders

About LegalWills

Established in 2000, LegalWills.ca is the first and leading online estate planning platform in Canada. Over the past 20 years, they have created over half a million estate planning documents and in 2020 alone, over 100,000 estate planning documents were created by customers in all 13 provinces and territories across Canada.

