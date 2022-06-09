ONLINE INDIGENOUS BUSINESS SCHOOL LAUNCHES IN CANADA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Activ8 Corporate Relations + Training is pleased to announce the launch of its Online Business School and the first course, Indigenous Entrepreneurship 101 for Indigenous people interested in starting a business.

The untapped potential of Indigenous communities combined with government resources in education and funding through economic reconciliation has created a rise in Indigenous entrepreneurship. Indigenous people are starting businesses nine times faster than non-Indigenous Canadians, and their population is growing three times quicker.

Forty-six percent of Indigenous people are under the age of 35 years old. This significant talent pool from urban and rural communities can become entrepreneurs, tradespeople and working professionals helping to replace the workforce shortage left by retiring baby boomers.

The Indigenous economy in Canada was estimated at $32 billion in 2016 and is expected to balloon to $100 billion within the next five years. Much of the growth is in big projects, however, developing areas means greater opportunity for Indigenous entrepreneurs to meet the demand for goods and services in these regions. Procurement mandates of Indigenous communities, corporate Canada and government give priority to hiring member-owned businesses from a nation's community whose land is in development.

"We have partnered with Activ8 to provide entrepreneurial training at The Squamish Nation so that our members learn about self-employment and are better prepared to access procurement opportunities happening on our lands", said Brian Titus, Chief Operating Officer at Nch'Kay Economic Development Corp. He continued, "Cultivating member-owned businesses contributes to local prosperity and job creation benefiting not only the individual and their family but the entire community."

Evolving technologies and an increase in highspeed connectivity for rural First Nations also give Indigenous entrepreneurs in remote regions access to the digital economy. Activ8's online entrepreneurial training empowers Indigenous learners with the eCommerce, sales, marketing and digital communications skills they need to enter the online economy, removing barriers to economic participation and paving the way for Indigenous entrepreneurial growth.

About Activ8 Corporate Relations + Training

Activ8 has provided marketing services to companies in various industries since 2000. In 2012, the training arm was developed to deliver a 15-course Indigenous business program. To date, Activ8 has provided business education to over 750 Indigenous entrepreneurs, including training a number of business award winners. For more information, please visit www.activ8training.com

SOURCE Activ8 Corporate Relations + Training

For further information: Media inquiries call 604-687-2004 or email [email protected]