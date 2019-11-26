Online Housing Toolkit will help guide people with developmental disabilities and their caregivers through the creation of a housing plan

AURORA, ON, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Developmental Services Ontario (DSO), the access point for ministry-funded adult developmental services, has launched it's full online Housing Toolkit to help people with developmental disabilities and their caregivers begin the process of creating a housing plan while they are waiting for, or instead of, traditional funded residential services. Funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, and created by DSO staff across the province in consultation with numerous stakeholders, the toolkit is a dynamic online library of housing resources, broken down into six steps for ease of use and accessibility.

"We hear directly from people with developmental disabilities and their caregivers about the difficulties they have in finding appropriate housing and housing supports. Researching available housing options, building a support network and creating a housing plan can be time consuming, confusing and challenging. This toolkit is a very helpful guide to planning as it gives people valuable and reliable housing related resources and information in one place," said, Leanne Mione, Manager of Developmental Services Ontario for the Hamilton-Niagara Region, one of nine regional DSO agencies.

The toolkit, is a bilingual resource available on the DSO website, dsontario.ca and sopdi.ca. It explores some of the essential pieces that individuals need to entertain when building a housing plan, such as creating a vision, understanding strengths and needs, using technology to increase independence, and building a support team.

"Launching the toolkit in steps helps everyone get through the material without feeling overwhelmed. At the same time, regardless of what stage someone is at in their plan, we have made sure to include resources and tools that speak to someone's needs every step of the way. It is a "living" directory of resources, continuously being updated, and supported by DSO staff across the province. If you need help understanding or finding a housing resource, you can always call your local DSO agency," said, Tracy Love, Housing Navigator for Developmental Services Ontario North Region, a key member of the DSO team responsible for creating the tools in the toolkit.

For individuals looking for more information or resources, a local DSO Housing Navigator or any member of the DSO team can help guide individuals through the toolkit and help them explore their housing options. Individuals can connect with their area DSO by phone or online.

To view the Housing Toolkit, visit dsontario.ca/resources/housing. A complimentary webcast and podcast on exploring housing options is also available at https://www.dsontario.ca/resources/webcasts-podcasts.

About Developmental Services Ontario (DSO)

Developmental Services Ontario (DSO) is the access point for adult developmental services funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS) in Ontario. There are nine DSO agencies located across the province; serving individuals in different counties and regions.

When a child with a developmental disability turns 18, children's developmental services end. Individuals must apply through their area DSO to see if they are eligible to receive adult MCCSS-funded supports that may be available in their community.

For more information visit dsontario.ca

