Online Entertainment Magazine The GATE Celebrates 20 Years of Premium Canadian Entertainment Coverage

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Using the power of conversation to cover today's top stories in entertainment and elevate Canadian stories on the world stage, online entertainment magazine The GATE is officially celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. With a revitalized rebrand and new membership and subscription offerings, The GATE is committed to continuing to deliver the premium Canadian content its readers and supporters have come to rely on.

In addition to its fresh new look, The GATE's exclusive membership and subscription options will allow readers and followers to support the independent outlet and take advantage of members-only perks. By contributing to expanding coverage of Canadian talent and stories, as well as covering more up-and-coming talent from around the world, members will gain early access to exclusive content, product discounts, advance notifications on upcoming giveaways, and more. The GATE's annual Holiday Gift Guides feature 20 giveaways worth thousands of dollars in prizes every year. For more information on membership levels and how to subscribe and support, visit TheGATE.ca .

"In an industry that is nothing if not unpredictable, I'm so grateful to be celebrating this milestone and can't thank the readers and supporters enough for helping The GATE grow into what it has become today," said W. Andrew Powell, Owner and Editor-in-Chief. "Supporting The GATE means supporting independent journalism, and it gives us the opportunity to tell the stories that our readers crave, and that we otherwise wouldn't be able to tell without their help."

Initially started as a zine by Powell, The GATE was an answer to the ever-changing media landscape that just wasn't offering the opportunities necessary to tell the entertainment, culture, and lifestyle stories he was passionate about. Fast forward 20 years and The GATE has grown from a few stories a month to thousands of posts, featuring top interviews with Hollywood heavy-hitters like Ron Howard and Taika Waititi to Canadian cultural icons like Tatiana Maslany and Ryan Gosling. With over 30,000 subscribers across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, The GATE is accredited at major industry events and festivals, including the Academy Awards, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Canadian Screen Awards, and is a voting member of the Television Critics Association.

About The GATE

The GATE is proud to celebrate more than 20 years covering all things entertainment, culture, and style; from film, music and television, to travel, gaming and electronics. Launched and operated by Owner and Editor-In-Chief, W. Andrew Powell, The GATE's stories and reviews have been read around the world, but most importantly, across Canada, proudly featuring Canadian talent and icons every week. The GATE is home to a number of guests writers, artists, and talents. Featuring annual coverage of events like the Toronto International Film Festival , Hot Docs, and the Oscars, The GATE is also proud to work with top international brands throughout the year, particularly for its much-anticipated annual Holiday Gift Guides . For more, visit TheGATE.ca .

