Online Car Retailer Clutch Pokes Fun at Traditional Dealerships in New Brand Campaign

The brand campaign is the first done in partnership with Performance Art—Clutch's creative agency–and is set to run across a mix of broadcast, digital and social platforms.

"For our first brand campaign, we wanted to stay true to Clutch's founding story. Clutch was born out of our founders' frustrating car-buying experience, and we know so many Canadians have experienced the same thing. As Clutch ushers in a new era for automotive retail with a vastly improved solution to buying and selling cars, we wanted to say goodbye to these hot air hucksters and all they represent", says Kristen Skelly, Director of Brand at Clutch. "We're thrilled to be working with the incredible team at Performance Art, who brought our vision to life with their strategic and creative ideas."

A car is the second biggest purchase that most people will make in their life, yet a recent survey conducted by Clutch revealed that 76 per cent of Canadian car shoppers stated they would prefer to spend less time visiting dealerships to find the right car. Clutch was designed with a customer-first approach by prioritizing quality, transparency and convenience, and giving customers a car-shopping experience that leaves them feeling confident and excited about their big purchase.

"Inflatable tube men are an instantly recognizable symbol of the used car dealership, and in turn, everything that's wrong with that experience," says Colin Craig, Executive Creative Director at Performance Art. "Nobody leaves a used car dealership feeling good – all the pressure tactics, sales commissions, haggling. We want people to wake up to the possibility of a better, smarter way to buy a used car."

Adds Craig, "We are proud to be chosen as the creative partners who get to work alongside a company so eager to disrupt and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Following the recent announcement that Clutch was named the Official Online Pre-Owned Car Retailer of the NHL®, the commercial spot will have its broadcast debut during this year's Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

About Clutch

Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting clutch.ca , customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money-back guarantee. Clutch is headquartered in Toronto and services Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. To learn more about Clutch visit clutch.ca .

About Performance Art

Performance Art is a full-service agency network that brings together deep data, technology and customer-centric strategy with highly awarded creative talent to help brands make the highest performing work in the most creative way. Performance Art is an independent network in the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram (@Performance.art.agency). www.performanceart.com

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

For further information: on Clutch, please contact Laura Gannon at [email protected]; For more information on Performance Art, please contact Diane Ridgway-Cross at [email protected]