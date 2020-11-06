Onlia Supports Auto Insurance Reform in New Budget

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Government's deep dive in to improving auto insurance is a win for consumers. These changes will help foster economic recovery by reducing red tape in the auto insurance industry.

"It is clear that the new action plan - Protect, Support, Recover – continues to tackle issues that can improve the wellbeing of Ontarians during the pandemic through financial reform including the auto insurance industry," said Pieter Louter, CEO, Onlia.

"We are pleased that the government will continue to find ways to put people first during these unprecedented times, and the period of recovery and economic growth ahead," furthered Louter. "The next phase of auto insurance reform is very exciting for the industry. In preparation for the budget, we were pleased to have provided insight on ways to create more transparency within the industry and improve the auto insurance customer journey. We are looking forward to a more customer-centric approach that will digitize the end-to-end insurance experience. This type of innovation and advancement leads to greater savings for the end consumer and drives healthy competition within the category."

Onlia was happy that the April regulatory changes made it possible to provide vital relief to its customers. The May Premium Holiday helped alleviate the financial impact of the pandemic for the company's auto insurance customers by providing immediate savings at a time when Canadians needed it most.

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Onlia Agency Inc. & Onlia Services Inc., offers innovative digital home and auto insurance and a safe-driving mobile app to the Canadian market. Onlia's mission is to create a community around making Canada a safer place, and to provide tools and motivation to facilitate safer behaviours. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Using proprietary and award-winning technology, Onlia is rethinking the way Canadians approach safety and insurance. Join the community at Onlia.ca and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

