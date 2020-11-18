Onlia Safety Index: Increase in Driving Under the Influence Anticipated this Holiday Season

"We know that alcohol and cannabis use affect your ability to drive safely and increases your risk of getting into a crash," said Alex Kelly, Onlia's safety ambassador. "As a result of social distancing and provincially mandated restrictions, motorists and hosts celebrating at home need a reminder that a relaxed attitude about driving impaired, as an alternative to taking public transportation, is not an option."

Social host liability

Only two-thirds of Ontarians with are aware that a celebration host is legally responsible to ensure that their guests do not drive impaired.

"Many don't realize that they may be responsible for their guests' actions if they serve people past the point of intoxication on their property," said Kelly. "Onlia is reminding hosts that if they choose to have people over this holiday season, to respect public health guidelines, and also ensure that guests have a safe ride home."

Risks associated with online shopping

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the survey reveals that half (51%) of Ontarians with home insurance plan to buy more gifts online this year than before, while an extra six per cent are buying their gifts online for the first time.

When asked about liability of porch piracy, more than half (52%) of Ontarians with home insurance admit they simply don't know which services, if any, will reimburse the costs of stolen packages. Only one in four (24%) correctly note that Amazon will reimburse the buyer for stolen packages and one in ten (12%) believe that Canada Post will reimburse the cost.

"Home-insured Ontarians concerned about stolen packages should take a look at their policies as they may be covered," said Kelly. "Onlia's policy will replace your things if they're stolen or damaged at home – your packages left at the front door are included!"

Holiday road tripping

Ontarians are planning road trips this winter, with many staying close to home:

64% are planning day trips within the province

Out of province travel accounts for 15%

Only six per cent are planning a trip to the U.S.

Very few (4%) are planning longer stays of four or more days, and those trips will be local. Unfortunately, for those planning longer stays, quarantining is not top of mind – only one third (32%) currently plan to quarantine/self-isolate. 43% say they will not do so, and 25% are unsure. While 9 in 10 respondents noted that their vehicle is prepared for the winter season, it is clear that drivers may not be considering how COVID-19 may impact their travel plans.

"Onlia recognizes this winter season will be different. Road trips are one way to beat the winter blues and we encourage everyone to do it safely and in accordance with public health guidelines," said Alex Kelly. "By downloading the Onlia SenseÔ app, motorists can gamify their driving experience, earning rewards such as gift cards and cashback for being safe on the road."

For more information on Onlia visit www.onlia.ca.

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Onlia Agency Inc. & Onlia Services Inc., offers innovative digital home and auto insurance and a safe-driving mobile app to the Canadian market. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Using proprietary and award-winning technology, Onlia is rethinking the way Canadians approach safety and insurance. Join the community at Onlia.ca and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About this survey/study

These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by Onlia Holding Inc. from October 28 to November 2nd, 2020 with a representative sample of 802 online Ontarian home and/or auto insurance holders or shoppers who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

About Angus Reid Forum surveys:

The precision of Angus Reid Forum online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

About the Angus Reid Forum:

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

SOURCE Onlia Holding Inc.

For further information: on the study or to book an interview with Alex Kelly contact: Julia Stein, Digital PR Lead, [email protected], 416 435 2380

Related Links

https://www.onlia.ca/

