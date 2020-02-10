Onlia Partners with Young Drivers of Canada to Gamify Road Safety at the Canadian International AutoShow

'Play It Safe' trivia game rewards users for positive road safety skills

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Onlia, a new digital safety brand and headline insurance sponsor of the 2020 Canadian International AutoShow, is veering away from the status quo to make safety in Canada rewarding through gamification. In this endeavour, Onlia has partnered with Young Drivers of Canada, the country's leading provider of driver education, to create positive change and redefine the way people think of safety.

Onlia's mission is to make Canada safer by motivating and rewarding Canadians for developing safer driving behaviours. Embracing a prevention-first strategy, the company worked with Young Drivers of Canada in the creation of "Play It Safe", a trivia game that tests Canadian's road safety knowledge and skills. It's a first for the category and participants are being rewarded for good results.

"People come to the AutoShow to see new technology and innovation from their favourite automotive manufacturers. They can touch and feel the road experience first-hand, imagining themselves on the road driving," said Pieter Louter, CEO Onlia Canada. "We want to bring the same excitement and stimulation to road safety among this engaged group of road users with the "Play it Safe" trivia game. In true Onlia fashion, we believe in rewarding people for positive road safety knowledge and behaviour, so there's a host of great prizes to win."

AutoShow attendees can play to win instant cash prizes, gifts cards for use towards Young Drivers training programs, and be entered into a grand prize draw for a chance to win a year of Onlia home and auto insurance (to a maximum value of $5,000 CAD for an annual premium). "Play it Safe" players and show attendees are also challenged to put their driving skills to the test and learn on-demand insights about their own driving behaviour by downloading the Onlia Sense™ safe-driving app, which is available for free download to all Canadians on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or at OnliaSense.ca.

The AutoShow runs from February 14 – 23, 2020 and Onlia's booth is located at P-135, level 800. True to their mission, throughout opening weekend, Onlia invites attendees and their families to travel securely from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to any destination within five-kilometres via marked taxi simply by showing the driver the Onlia Sense™ App installed on their mobile device.

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries Onlia Agency Inc. & Onlia Services Inc., offers innovative digital insurance and mobile technology products to the Canadian market. Onlia's mission is to create a community around making Canada a safer place, and to provide tools and motivation to facilitate safer behaviours. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management. Using proprietary and award-winning technology, Onlia is rethinking the way Canadians approach safety and insurance. Join the community at Onlia.ca and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Young Drivers of Canada

Young Drivers of Canada is Canada's largest driver training organization. Since 1970, YD has grown to 140+ classrooms, with over 1.3 million graduates of the unique Young Drivers course, using the exclusive Collisionfree!™ Approach. Young Drivers does not just offer novice training, but also driver improvement, re-testing, fleet training and cognitive training. Join the community of collision free drivers at yd.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

