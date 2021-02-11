Onlia partners with Torstar for major integrated campaign

Long-term program aims to build on direct insurer's growing brand awareness

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian home and auto insurance provider Onlia has partnered with Torstar Corporation for a long-term integrated program created to build on the direct insurer's growing brand awareness, attract new audiences and drive conversion. The multi-pronged partnership includes custom content in leading news and vertical environments, special sponsorships, email marketing and integrated insurance widgets on contextual sites.

"Onlia and Torstar have a shared interest in helping Canadians feel safe and secure," said Michael Beckerman, Torstar's Chief Client Officer. "And that common ground was a great place to work from."

Pieter Louter, CEO at Onlia, said the ideas came naturally. "From adding our tools to sites like Wheels.ca and the community real estate pages to sponsoring some of the Star's editorial initiatives and creating custom features – together we've come up with value-add content that is both engaging and informative to readers."

Among the concepts are a custom content hub on thestar.com, high-impact print, backing a thought-leadership initiative with The Kit around International Women's Day and sponsorship tied to the Star's popular Millennial Money series.

"Millennial Money is a huge hit with readers," said Beckerman. "This partnership with Onlia lets us branch out into a podcast extension for the series, featuring writer Evelyn Kwong and a cast of interesting guests."

"We've been successful at connecting with young people insuring their first car, now we want to reach people who are getting their first home, adding a new car and optimizing their insurance plans," said Louter.

Onlia will also be recognized as a preferred insurance partner in a new Resource Guide on thestar.com and other Torstar news sites.

The new partnership includes custom research and accountability tied to key performance indicators. "We see a lot of value in the custom content we'll be producing for Onlia. At the end of the day, though, we want to show great results," added Beckerman.

The team at Onlia agree performance is important and so is brand-safety. "Trust is paramount for us," Louter said. "As a tech company and insurance provider, our goal is to make everything we do honest and accessible."

About Torstar:

Torstar's businesses include digital and print news organizations, including the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario, including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; and related businesses such as iPolitics, Metroland Parcel Delivery services as well as an interest in Sing Tao, one of Canada's leading Chinese-language media companies. Torstar also holds a number of digital investments, including a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company, LeaseBusters, Canada's leading car lease re-negotiation business.

About Onlia:

Onlia Holding Inc. (Onlia) is a provincially regulated, fully-digital provider of home and auto insurance and safe-driving app in Ontario. Onlia's mission to create a safer Canada is supported by its range of flexible, convenient and affordable insurance products and prevention-first approach that rewards customers for safe behaviour. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V. the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Get a quote at Onlia.ca and join the community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

