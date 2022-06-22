Onhwa' Lumina - An Immersive Journey to the Heart of Huron-Wendat Culture

WENDAKE, QC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Huron-Wendat Nation Council, Wendake Tourism and Moment Factory are proud to launch Onhwa' Lumina, an enchanted night walk inspired by Huron-Wendat culture. The attraction, which features seven zones, immerses visitors in a world where, through the magic of technology, they can experience the myths, rituals and traditions of Huron-Wendat culture, and it opens the door onto a unifying future full of potential. Onhwa' Lumina is also a world-class tourist attraction for the Capitale-Nationale region.

Onhwa': A bridge between eras and communities

The word "onhwa'" in Wendat means "now." But the meaning also contains the idea of a passage or a bridge between past and present. A bridge also serves as a symbol for the process that led to this project: a close collaboration between the Moment Factory team and the Huron-Wendat community, which bears witness to and is the guardian of its culture and traditions. At every stage in the design and production of Ohnwa' Lumina, members of the Huron-Wendat Nation contributed their knowledge or know-how to its development, thereby creating a passage for traditions across time and peoples.

"Onhwa' Lumina is the first attraction of its kind in Canada to be produced in partnership with an Indigenous nation, and I'm very proud that the Huron-Wendat Nation is yet again a pioneer." For us, this one-of-a-kind event is an ideal opportunity to share our history stretching back millennia and to build bridges with all visitors. A memorable experience awaits each one of them, and it's with great pleasure that I welcome them to Nionwentsïo, our great territory."

-Rémy Vincent, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation

"Onhwa' Lumina is the fruit of close collaboration between Wendake Tourism, the Huron-Wendat Nation Council and community members, and the teams of Moment Factory." Throughout this enchanted night walk, we invite visitors to an encounter with the Huron-Wendat People and discovery of this great nation's rich culture."

-Jonathan St-Onge, General Manager of Signature Ticketed Experiences, Moment Factory

A developmental tourism project

Onhwa' Lumina will have an important developmental impact on the Huron-Wendat community as well as adding to the tourism offer in the Capitale-Nationale region. This world-class attraction will create 173 jobs and aims to generate $11.4 million in overall economic spinoffs by attracting 100,000 visitors per year.

An unforgettable experience for the whole family

Onhwa' Lumina is a 1.2 km walk through the Saint-Rémy wooded area, located behind the Desjardins sports complex in Wendake. It includes seven zones, creating a unique immersive experience lasting 50 minutes. Onhwa' Lumina is open to the public starting at sundown, during nine months of the year: June to October and December to April. Tickets can be purchased from onhwalumina.ca at a cost of $29 per person (15% discount on a family package).

Onhwa' Lumina is a creation of Moment Factory and a presentation of Wendake Tourism. The team wants to thank the Huron-Wendat Nation Council, the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada.

