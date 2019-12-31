Onex Credit Partners, LLC Announces Final Valuation for OCP Credit Strategy Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on November 1, 2019, Onex Credit Partners, LLC (the "Manager") announces that OCP Credit Strategy Fund (the "Fund") is terminated effective December 31, 2019. The units of the Fund were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 30, 2019.

At the time of termination, the Fund's final net asset value ("Final NAV") will be distributed on a pro rata basis among the Fund's unitholders. All payments will be made to unitholders on or about January 6, 2020 or as soon thereafter as practicable, without any further action required by those unitholders.

The Final NAV per unit for the Fund is as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Final NAV per unit OCP Credit Strategy Fund OCS.UN $5.4602

SOURCE Onex Credit Partners, LLC

For further information: OCP Credit Strategy Fund, Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com or Onex Credit Partners, LLC [email protected], 201.541.2121