OneVest Strengthens Custodian Connectivity with New Aviso Wealth Integration

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - OneVest, which delivers a Wealth Operating System that unifies and modernizes wealth management, today announced a new custodial integration with Aviso Wealth. OneVest supercharges platform connectivity for wealth firms with new custodial integration with Aviso Wealth. This enhanced interoperability enables firms to unify core operational workflows within the OneVest platform, streamlining operations and accelerating digital transformation.

OneVest Aviso Release (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

This new integration with Aviso Wealth highlights OneVest's ability to deliver end-to-end connectivity on accelerated timelines, enabling firms to streamline operations, modernize client experiences, and move confidently toward full-suite platform adoption.

The Aviso integration enables firms that custody with Aviso to achieve end-to-end platform connectivity across onboarding, client and advisor portals, portfolio management, fees and billing, reporting, and more. It joins OneVest's expanding network of custodian integrations, designed to support multi-custodian environments and minimize switching friction for firms. These integrations are a key pillar of OneVest's mission to provide secure, unified data infrastructure across the wealth management ecosystem.



This full end-to-end integration with Aviso includes robust support for account opening, trading, and money movement, delivering a comprehensive custodial integration that streamlines key operational workflows from front to back office. Built in a sophisticated and scalable pattern, it allows firms using Aviso as a custodian to onboard onto the OneVest platform with ease and gain immediate access to OneVest's industry-leading front-end tools.

By collaborating directly with custodians, OneVest shortens time-to-value for its partners. As we continue to expand our partner ecosystem, OneVest leads the way in delivering flexible, enterprise-grade infrastructure designed for today's modern wealth management.

"Our ability to swiftly integrate with custodians like Aviso is a core strength of OneVest's open architecture platform," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. "We're proud to support forward-thinking firms in delivering innovative client experiences and transforming advisor workflows."

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company transforming wealth management by delivering a wealth operating system through a unified, modular platform that streamlines everything from onboarding to portfolio management and analytics. Its open architecture design enables financial institutions to configure solutions that fit their business while delivering a seamless advisor and client experience. OneVest serves institutions in the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a leading Canadian wealth services provider, trusted by nearly all credit unions across the country. With over $110 billion in assets under administration and management, Aviso delivers integrated investment solutions, custody services, and responsible investing expertise through its businesses including NEI Investments, Qtrade Direct Investing, and Qtrade Guided Portfolios.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

For more info, please contact: Vested for OneVest, [email protected]