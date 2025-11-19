OneVest Expands Multicurrency Capabilities, Strengthening Global Wealth Management Operating System

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - OneVest, a fintech wealth operating system delivering a unified, modular, no-code solution powered by intelligent workflows for wealth managers, RIAs, and banks, today announced the expansion of its multicurrency capabilities designed to help institutions more effectively manage clients with international assets and globally diversified portfolios. This enhancement builds on OneVest's recent multilingual update and further strengthens the global infrastructure firms rely on to deliver consistent client service across geographies.

OV - Multi-currency Nov 2025 (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

As wealth management professionals increasingly operate across regions, currencies, and regulatory environments, OneVest's updated multicurrency functionality will provide advisors the tools and flexibility needed to manage complex relationships through a single, integrated platform.

Enhanced Multicurrency Support for Global Advisors

Alongside existing USD and CAD capabilities, firms will soon have access to OneVest's unified multicurrency framework, including:

Expanded Currency Coverage: Upcoming support for EUR, GBP, AED, and JPY, enabling firms to meet the needs of global investors and cross-border families

Upcoming support for EUR, GBP, AED, and JPY, enabling firms to meet the needs of global investors and cross-border families Currency-Aligned Reporting: Unified, currency-consistent reporting and performance measurement that automatically adapts to the client's preferred base currency

Unified, currency-consistent reporting and performance measurement that automatically adapts to the client's preferred base currency Multicurrency Billing & Operations: Streamlined billing and fee calculations across new currencies, reducing manual work and improving accuracy

"As wealth professionals look beyond their home markets, they need systems that can grow with them," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO and Co-Founder of OneVest. "These moments, when clients relocate, inherit foreign assets, or begin earning global compensation, demand a platform that can keep pace, so firms can support those shifts without disrupting the way they already operate."

Streamlined Cross-Border Management

The enhanced multicurrency framework supports the full lifecycle of global wealth management, from onboarding through account servicing and continuous reporting. Key benefits include:

Consistent Client Statements: Presented in the client's selected base currency and unified within a single, integrated view across the platform

Presented in the client's selected base currency and unified within a single, integrated view across the platform Simplified Account Management: Designed for advisors supporting clients with both domestic and international assets, without changing systems or workflows

Designed for advisors supporting clients with both domestic and international assets, without changing systems or workflows Reduced Operational Risk: Enabled by standardized currency treatment across reporting, billing, and reconciliation within OneVest's unified operational framework

"Firms shouldn't have to stitch together-plug ins or separate systems just to manage currency exposure," said Nathan DiLucca, Chief Technology Officer at OneVest. "By adding these new currencies directly into OneVest, we're giving institutions a more dependable and centralized way to handle, and expand, global portfolios."

The OneVest Advantage

With this update, OneVest continues to lead the industry in delivering:

Modular, scalable architecture built for multi-region support





built for multi-region support Unified advisor and client experiences , tailored to user preferences





, tailored to user preferences Dynamic workflows that adjust based on regulatory and operational needs





that adjust based on regulatory and operational needs Faster time-to-market for enterprise firms looking to serve new geographies

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company transforming wealth management through a unified, modular platform that streamlines everything from onboarding to portfolio management and analytics. Its open architecture and microservices design enable financial institutions to configure solutions that fit their business, while delivering a seamless advisor and client experience. OneVest serves financial institutions across North America and global markets.

To learn more, visit www.onevest.com

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

For more information, please contact: Vested for OneVest, [email protected], ‍Melinda Staab