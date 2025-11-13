OneVest Introduces Enhanced Multilingual Capabilities, Supporting Global Wealth Managers with More Inclusive Advisor & Client Experiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - OneVest, a fintech wealth operating system delivering a unified, modular, no-code solution powered by intelligent workflows for wealth managers, RIAs, and banks, today announced a significant expansion of its multilingual capabilities, with additional languages designed to make wealth management more accessible, inclusive, and globally scalable.

While many fintech platforms focus narrowly on interface translation, OneVest is transforming what accessibility looks like by delivering true multilingual integration across the full advisor and client experience.

"We're empowering wealth management firms to deliver more personalized and trusted experiences to their clients, while giving them the tools they need to grow their businesses confidently," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO and Co-Founder of OneVest. "Whether they're serving multilingual households or managing cross-border portfolios, advisors can now operate in the language that best fits their clients' needs."

Breaking the Language Barrier in Wealth Management

OneVest's localization feature supports English, French, and Spanish today, with Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, and Portuguese launching in early 2026. This expansion will enable RIAs, home offices, and enterprise firms to serve increasingly diverse households and regions with ease.

Unlike many legacy systems that rely on static or partial translations, OneVest's multilingual experience is deeply integrated across onboarding workflows, advisor and client portals, performance reports, statements, and compliance documentation. Each layer adapts dynamically based on user preference, creating a unified experience for advisors and clients.

"This expansion builds on OneVest's modular architecture to help firms scale confidently into new markets, meet regulatory expectations, and offer a premium experience to every client, regardless of language," said Nathan DiLucca, Chief Technology Officer at OneVest.

Platform Highlights:

Language support for English, French, and Spanish across the full platform, including advisor portals, client onboarding, reports, statements, and agreements

for English, French, and Spanish across the full platform, including advisor portals, client onboarding, reports, statements, and agreements Expanded language support coming soon for Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, and Portuguese, available across all key platform experiences.

coming soon for Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, and Portuguese, available across all key platform experiences. Configurable language preferences at user, client, and home office level, enabling advisors to tailor communications and documents based on client demographics.

The OneVest Advantage:

OneVest continues to lead the industry in delivering scalable, intelligent infrastructure that adapts to the way modern wealth firms operate, including:

Modular, scalable architecture built for multi-region support

built for multi-region support Unified advisor and client experiences tailored to user preferences

tailored to user preferences Dynamic workflows that adjust based on regulatory and operational needs

that adjust based on regulatory and operational needs Faster time-to-market for enterprise firms looking to serve new geographies

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company transforming wealth management through a unified, modular platform that streamlines everything from digital onboarding to intelligent workflows. Its open architecture platform enables financial institutions to configure solutions that fit their business, while delivering a powerful advisor workspace and client experience. OneVest serves financial institutions across North America and global markets. To learn more, visit www.onevest.com

