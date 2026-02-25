OneVest Leaders Take Top Honors at WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2026

CEO Amar Ahluwalia and CTO Nathan Di Lucca recognized for digital wealth innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - OneVest today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Amar Ahluwalia and CTO Nathan Di Lucca have been named winners at the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2026, earning Innovator of the Year and Chief Technology Officer of the Year, respectively.

The annual awards recognize the most visionary firms and leaders redefining the future of global wealth management. Winners are selected by an independent panel through a rigorous judging process.

WealthTech Awards 2026 (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

Ahluwalia was honored for leading the development of OneVest's execution-driven, intelligent wealth platform, built to help institutions modernize legacy infrastructure, elevate operational precision, and deliver highly personalized digital wealth experiences.

"We're not building for yesterday's wealth management model," said Ahluwalia. "We're building for what's next, an adaptive, deeply integrated, and AI-ready solution. Our platform enables firms to scale intelligently, reduce friction between advisors and home offices, and elevate the client experience, all without introducing new layers of complexity."

Di Lucca earned CTO of the Year honors for reimagining how wealth technology should be architected. Drawing on leading engineering principles from across modern software and platform design, he has built OneVest's open-architecture foundation to challenge the fragmented, legacy-first conventions that have long defined the industry. Judges recognized his ability to apply first principles thinking to wealth management by unifying data, workflows, and user experience into a cohesive system that surfaces intelligence contextually and adapts to an evolving regulatory landscape.

"Modernization only works if the foundation is secure, scalable, and intelligent," said Di Lucca. "We've built infrastructure institutions can rely on, designed for automation, strong interoperability, and secure data management empowering advisors and operations teams to work within a unified, high-performance environment."

Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefing, congratulated this year's winners, noting that each honoree was selected following an independent and highly competitive evaluation process recognizing excellence across the global wealth management industry.

Together, the awards underscore OneVest's position at the intersection of wealth management and advanced technology. By combining deep industry expertise with next-generation engineering, OneVest is redefining how institutions modernize, scale, and compete in a digital-first era, bridging the gap between legacy financial infrastructure and intelligent, AI-driven innovation.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with a unified, AI-native platform built for autonomous execution, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. Its open architecture deploys intelligence across the enterprise, transforming operations and freeing advisors to grow. OneVest serves financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

To learn more, visit www.onevest.com

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

[email protected]