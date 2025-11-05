OneVest Accelerates Growth with Its Configurable Wealth Operating System, Ushering in a New Era of Modular, No-Code Infrastructure

Fast-Growing Fintech Firm Introduces Its "One View. One Flow. One Hub" Approach

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - OneVest , a fintech wealth operating system delivering a unified, modular, no-code solution powered by intelligent workflows for wealth managers, RIAs, and banks, is accelerating its growth across North America. Following a $20 million Series B led by Salesforce Ventures , OneVest's open-architected platform bridges legacy technology gaps by unifying onboarding, compliance, and client servicing into intelligent, adaptive workflows. As part of this momentum, OneVest is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity around the company's mission of unifying fragmented data and workflows into a single, modern experience for advisors and clients.

Key Benefits for Wealth Managers

RIAs and wealth managers typically use between six and 12 different technology systems to run their practices, making compliance oversight complex and client experiences fragmented.

By consolidating first- and third-party tools into a single wealth operating system, OneVest's open-API architecture connects existing tech stacks, integrating CRM, financial planning, custodians, and reporting into one login, without costly rip-and-replace migrations.

"We are quickly scaling to meet the market at a pivotal time, as legacy vendors struggle to keep pace with the demand for modern, flexible technology," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO and Co-founder of OneVest. "Our excitement, and the excitement of our investors, revolves around the strength of our platform and our proprietary workflow technology. We enable RIA firms to deploy and scale rapidly, delivering differentiated client experiences without being held back by outdated systems."

OneVest Delivers Four Core Advantages

OneVest has structured its platform around four core advantages:

Modular Infrastructure & Delivery - Built on modern open architecture, home offices and advisors can adopt the modules they need (onboarding, compliance oversight, client portals) or deploy the full suite for maximum impact.

Built on modern open architecture, home offices and advisors can adopt the modules they need (onboarding, compliance oversight, client portals) or deploy the full suite for maximum impact. Configurable, No-Code Workflows - With intuitive, no-code tools, firms can customize workflows, dashboards, and client interactions in minutes, empowering efficiency, speed, and flexibility.

With intuitive, no-code tools, firms can customize workflows, dashboards, and client interactions in minutes, empowering efficiency, speed, and flexibility. Unified Experience Layer - Acting as the orchestration hub, OneVest integrates CRM, planning, custodians, and reporting into a single source of truth, eliminating system toggling and streamlining the advisor-client experience.

Acting as the orchestration hub, OneVest integrates CRM, planning, custodians, and reporting into a single source of truth, eliminating system toggling and streamlining the advisor-client experience. Accelerated Time-to-Value - API-first design and turnkey integrations enable firms to go live in weeks, not months, delivering faster ROI, adoption, and scalability.

The OneVest Approach: "One View. One Flow. One Hub."

Advisors today spend nearly 20% of their time on administrative tasks, according to industry surveys. That drag not only limits client engagement but also exposes firms to compliance risk and rising costs. OneVest addresses this head-on with a configurable solution that consolidates every client goal, account and document into a single platform. This includes:

One View – A unified client-advisor experience, bringing every relationship and data point into one complete picture.

– A unified client-advisor experience, bringing every relationship and data point into one complete picture. One Flow – An intelligent workflow engine that adapts to the advisor's business, automating processes, reducing errors, and freeing both advisors and the home office to focus on growth and client relationships.

– An intelligent workflow engine that adapts to the advisor's business, automating processes, reducing errors, and freeing both advisors and the home office to focus on growth and client relationships. One Hub – The central command center for the entire wealth management firm--streamlining advisor operations while equipping the home office with oversight, compliance, and enterprise-level controls, all in one place.

OneVest Brand Refresh: "Tomorrow's Technology. Today's Wealth"

As part of this increased market penetration, OneVest is unveiling a new brand identity that embodies clarity and transparency. The updated aesthetic reflects the firm's approach to unifying fragmented data and interactions into a seamless wealth management experience. Centered around the metaphor of a "single pane of glass," it conveys visibility, cohesion, and dynamic interaction, reinforcing OneVest's mission to deliver a modern platform and experience for advisors and clients.

Meet OneVest at IMPACT 2025 - Denver

Stop by Booth #1724 to see how OneVest is redefining wealth management with a unified platform built for modern RIAs, financial institutions and banks. Experience live demos showcasing how OneVest's Wealth Operating System connects data, workflows, and custodians to simplify operations and elevate both the advisor and client experience.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company transforming wealth management through a unified, modular platform that streamlines everything from digital onboarding to intelligent workflows. Its open architecture platform enables financial institutions to configure solutions that fit their business, while delivering a powerful advisor workspace and client experience. OneVest serves financial institutions across North America and global markets.

