OneVest Declares the End of the Manual Wealth Tech Era with the Launch of its AI-Native Agentic Wealth Operating System

OneVest dismantles the "Manual Labor Era" with an intelligent engine built to automate the Middle Office and liberate the Advisor, elevating the entire Wealth Ecosystem.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, OneVest announces the launch of its Agentic Wealth Operating System. This is not a new tool, a chatbot, or a feature set. It is an intelligent, institutional-grade engine where AI is not an add-on, it is the very fabric of the system. This is built to redefine how modern firms operate, scale, and compete by advancing passive dashboards with autonomous execution; a decisive shift from static software to intelligent execution from command to completion. The result is eliminating the massive "Legacy Tax" where advisors are buried in hours of manual labor every week, fragmented data, and AI that does little more than summarize notes.

OneVest Agentic Wealth OS (CNW Group/OneVest Technologies Inc.)

Wealth management is at an inflection point. For decades, firms have survived by layering "modern" interfaces over decaying legacy cores, rebranding incrementalism as innovation. The result is a massive pile of complexity instead of progress: slower operations, fragmented experiences, middle-office teams trapped in a cycle of repetitive data reconciliation, siloed workflows, and shrinking returns.

That era is officially over!

"Most wealth management technology was built for a different era. AI in this industry has largely stopped at insight, note-taking, and reminders. That's not transformation, it's redecorated inefficiency," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO of OneVest. "Our Agentic Wealth OS doesn't just suggest operational actions; it executes them securely, compliantly, and at scale. Every hour an advisor or middle-office professional spends acting as a 'system integrator' is an hour stolen from the client experience. We are ending that era once and for all."

Elevating the Entire Enterprise: From Middle Office to Advisor

While the rest of the industry remains enamoured with AI "window-dressing" - chatbots that talk but cannot act - OneVest has built an engine of execution designed to elevate every stakeholder in the firm:

For the Advisor: The End of Administrative Burden. Advisors are finally liberated from the "Swivel Chair" workflow. The Agentic Wealth OS handles the heavy lifting of opening accounts, initiating fund movements, and data entry. It prepares client summaries and handles the "operational drag," allowing advisors to move from task managers back to relationship leaders, enhancing the advisor-client experience.

Advisors are finally liberated from the "Swivel Chair" workflow. The Agentic Wealth OS handles the heavy lifting of opening accounts, initiating fund movements, and data entry. It prepares client summaries and handles the "operational drag," allowing advisors to move from task managers back to relationship leaders, enhancing the advisor-client experience. For the Middle Office: Autonomous Operations. The platform acts as a digital workforce. It extracts and transposes data from complex documents and orchestrates multi-step workflows. From complex multi-jurisdictional compliance to automated fee billing, agentic workflows navigate the enterprise effectively, turning the middle office from a cost center into a productivity engine.

The platform acts as a digital workforce. It extracts and transposes data from complex documents and orchestrates multi-step workflows. From complex multi-jurisdictional compliance to automated fee billing, agentic workflows navigate the enterprise effectively, turning the middle office from a cost center into a productivity engine. For the Enterprise: An Intelligent System. Built on a unified, institutional-grade infrastructure, the Agentic Wealth OS removes the need for firms to act as their own IT integrators. The engine proactively identifies slippage, revenue opportunities, and compliance risks, validating outcomes and enforcing compliance by executing necessary fixes across the firm before a human even opens a browser.

Elevating Enterprise ROI

This is a total reset of the wealth enterprise value chain. By offloading the "manual labor tax" to an agentic layer, OneVest delivers a generational shift in productivity and a triple-threat of ROI:

Operational Efficiency: Drastic reduction in middle-office overhead and error rates through automated, self-orchestrating workflows. Superior Experience: A frictionless, digital-first journey for both the advisor and the end-customer. Growth & Recruitment: A modern, agentic environment becomes a primary driver for top-tier advisor recruitment and increased firm-wide ROI.

"Modernizing legacy infrastructure by layering on new features is like strapping a jet engine to a horse-drawn carriage; costly, disruptive, and still limited by the original design," said Nathan Di Lucca, CTO of OneVest. "We didn't build a better dashboard. We moved beyond static data to create a system that understands context and takes action. The future of wealth management will be built by firms that embrace an agentic operating system to elevate their people, or it will be built without them.

The New Standard: Stop Managing Software, Start Deploying Intelligence

OneVest is setting a new benchmark for the industry, one where AI doesn't just inform decisions, but executes them. Where firms scale without sacrificing control or compliance, and where technology becomes a competitive advantage, not a bottleneck.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company redefining wealth management through an intelligent, agentic operating system. By advancing fragmented legacy software with a unified, AI-native platform built for autonomous execution, OneVest enables firms to operate with greater speed, control, and scale. Its open architecture deploys intelligence across the enterprise, transforming operations and freeing advisors to grow. OneVest serves financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and global markets.

SOURCE OneVest Technologies Inc.

[email protected]