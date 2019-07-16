Onepoint Delivers Digital Transformation Reliability with Real-Time Analytics from Martello

Global IT service integrator consolidates performance data from multiple systems into a single real-time management view from Martello's Savision iQ, in a three year subscription.

OTTAWA, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, today announced that onepoint, a global IT service integrator delivering digital transformation solutions, has purchased a three year subscription to Martello's Savision iQ IT Ops analytics software. Onepoint chose Martello because its Savision iQ solution consolidates performance data from multiple systems into a single management view that is updated in real-time. This helps onepoint deliver continuous service assurance to their customers.

Digital transformation allows onepoint's customers around the world to work efficiently from anywhere but requires that cloud-hosted applications and services are always functioning and reliable. The company has service level agreements (SLA) with customers in which they are expected to meet uptime and performance targets. Onepoint, which employs more than 2,500 people globally, uses several tools to meet these targets, including PRTG, Microsoft System Center Operations Manager (SCOM), TOPdesk and VMWare. Martello consolidates the critical data from each of these systems and presents it in a single view with data that is updated in real-time.

"The Savision iQ solution adds significant value to our IT service operations, giving us a single service-oriented view of our infrastructure," said René Eijgenhuijsen, Service Delivery Manager for onepoint NL. "Providing real-time insight into our service level performance around the clock from a single dashboard saves us hours of time and improves the quality of service we can offer our clients."

"We understand the critical importance of uptime for all of the services and applications that today's businesses need," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "iQ gives managed service providers, like onepoint, a simple and powerful single pane of glass to deliver highly reliable performance to their customers."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. In June 2019, Martello was recognized for the second consecutive year on the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

About Onepoint

Every organization wants to be able to fully focused on the core activities of its organization. We support our clients with Managed Services in the field of Public Cloud, on-premise infrastructures, workplace and Cyber Security. This allows us to offer flexibility, which results in efficient service provision, lower costs and optimisation of the core business.

Onepoint, which now employs more than 2500 people, has become one of the major players in the area of digital transformation. Onepoint's expertise lies in its ability to design change as much as driving it, with tailored tools for clients in all areas. Last year, onepoint NL emerged as the number 1 challenger in the field of digital transformation according to the IT partner Preference research. Not only is onepoint a growing group fueled by the needs of its digital consulting and service clients, but it is also a growth accelerator for the entire economy. Visit onepoint at https://onepoint.nl/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; Laurenn Wolpoff, MRB Public Relations, (on behalf of Martello), 732.758.1100 x. 101, lwolpoff@mrb-pr.com

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

