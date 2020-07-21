OnePlus Buds Deliver Huge Sound and True Wireless Experience to the Masses

"The OnePlus Buds are our first true wireless earbuds and a key step in the development of our connected ecosystem," said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus. "Users will enjoy the OnePlus Buds' quality sound, Warp Charge capabilities, long battery life and seamless connection to keep their phone calls, music and podcasts playing effortlessly while on the go."

True wireless earbuds are more demanding of design and engineering, and the OnePlus Buds excel in quality, performance and features. Designed to satisfy the most demanding audio needs while simplifying the listening experience, the OnePlus Buds feature amazing battery life and fast charging, great sound quality with deep bass, and comfortable design with ease of use for all users.

Long Battery Life Plus Warp Charging

The OnePlus Buds incorporates OnePlus's leading Warp Charging technology, which allows users to charge the device for 10 minutes to keep music going for up to 10 hours. Packed with a big battery, a 430mAh battery in the case and each earphone incorporating a 35mAh battery, it gives the OnePlus Buds an industry-leading 30 hours of audio playback time with the case and seven hours with the earbuds.

Premium Sound Quality with Bass Boost

With three active microphones built into each bud to reduce ambient noise, the OnePlus Buds produce clear and crisp voice recordings and calls. In addition to enhanced 13.4mm dynamic drivers, the OnePlus Buds also come with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos support, which produce cleaner vocals, deeper bass and richer tones for a breathtaking stereo soundstage.

Comfortable Design and Customizable Features

The OnePlus Buds feature a sleek and ergonomic half in-ear design for all-day comfort over extended periods of wearing. The OnePlus Buds also comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating to handle splashes of water from any direction, making it a powerful companion to have during workouts or a regular jog. Complementing design are customizable features such as auto-on/off sensors, Fast Pair capabilities compatible with Android 6 smartphones and above, and customizable double tap and long press features on OnePlus smartphones that give users more controls at their fingertips.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.com.

