OnePlus 7T Pro Named Best Smartphone by the Global Mobile Awards 2020

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- GSMA has announced that the OnePlus 7T Pro won the Best Smartphone Award in the device category of the 25th annual Global Mobile Awards. The OnePlus 7T Pro, the latest OnePlus flagship device, was recognized as "virtually unsurpassable from a technology perspective, with class-leading processor speed, rapid charge times and excellent software," according to a panel of judges from top-tier media and analyst firms.

"We're honored to be awarded the best smartphone by GSMA," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "The OnePlus 7T Pro showcases OnePlus's constant pursuit of the best possible user experience. We will continue working closely with our community to bring a fast and smooth experience to our users in the future."

"Our congratulations to OnePlus for winning the award, as OnePlus 7T Pro is declared as the best smartphone at the GSMA's GLOMO Awards 2020," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "The GLOMOs are a testament to the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry and it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panels," he added.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, launched last October, is the latest in OnePlus' line-up of premium devices, with the flagship features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display and a triple camera setup to bring the latest innovation to the users. Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus mobile platform and OxygenOS 10.0 software, the OnePlus 7T Pro boasts 15% faster graphics rendering and faster processing speeds. Paired with lightning fast UFS 3.0 storage, the OnePlus 7T Pro takes the fast and smooth experience to the next level. Moreover, OnePlus' latest fast charge technology, Warp Charge 30T, offers an unparalleled charging speed, which is 23% faster charge speed than Warp Charge 30 and capable of a ~68% charge in just 30 minutes.

