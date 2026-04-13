OneMove Capital Calls on Sylogist Board to Start Accepting Accountability: Directors Who Have Overseen Years of Value Destruction Should Step Aside Now and Not Further Entrench Themselves Through a Mismanaged CEO Hire

Proposes Simplified Structure for May 12 Meeting for Benefit of All Shareholders and Requests Confirmation from the Company that it Will NOT Move Meeting Date Again

Veteran Investment Banker Jonny Franklin-Adams Joins Slate of Four Highly-Qualified, Independent Director Nominees for Election at the May 12 Meeting of Shareholders

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove"), the largest independent shareholder of Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company") owning approximately 15% of the Company's outstanding shares, today called on the Sylogist Board of Directors (the "Board") to finally act in the best interests of Sylogist shareholders. Sylogist directors who have presided over years of severe value destruction should accept accountability and step aside before May 12 rather than rush through a mismanaged CEO hire to prolong their position on the Board.

The CEO Process is Broken and Mismanaged

After the Board initially paused its CEO search, OneMove has heard that it is now rushing to hire a CEO – even expressing that it does not feel it is necessary to meet candidates in person. This Board has shown NO evidence that it is capable of overseeing an effective CEO search process, and has lost the faith of Sylogist shareholders. OneMove has heard from multiple CEO candidates who have spoken to the Board about the role, and each expressed their reservations about the interview process and about partnering with current directors. This stop-again, start-again, broken CEO process is yet another example of the Board's grave mismanagement misguided oversight and lack of understanding of the business, its industry and the issues it faces.

The Board Must Accept Accountability

OneMove is committed to bringing urgently needed change to Sylogist so that a new CEO that shareholders trust can be appointed and a turnaround of the Company can be initiated. OneMove has requested confirmation from the Board that it would NOT delay the meeting again and let shareholders cast their votes on who the Company's future leadership. Unfortunately, the Board instead danced around the question and refused to confirm the May 12 date.

Let's be clear – the Board is trying to do anything it can to preserve their seats at the expense of Company shareholders. Any further delay of the meeting or additional entrenchment actions taken by the Board ahead of May 12 would serve only the Board and Penderfund while more deeply disenfranchising Sylogist shareholders. It is long past time for the Board to get serious about its fiduciary duty. Directors who have presided over years of severe value destruction should act in the best interests of Sylogist shareholders and step aside so a new board and CEO can lead a turnaround.

Simplify the May 12 Meeting for the Benefit of Shareholders

In light of the Company previously delaying and combining the special meeting requisitioned by OneMove and the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), OneMove has proposed to the Company a new structure to simplify the meetings and give shareholders one clean ballot -- directors nominated by the Company and directors nominated by OneMove -- without the confusion of two parallel meetings. The Board can make this happen today. The question is whether it will choose clarity for shareholders or continue to manufacture unnecessary complexity and confusion to serve its own interests and entrenchment.

Veteran Investment Banker Jonny Franklin-Adams Joins OneMove Slate

OneMove also announced that it has added veteran investment banker Jonny Franklin-Adams, Managing Director (previously Head of Corporate Finance) at Cavendish Capital Markets/finnCap, to its slate of four independent director nominees for election at the May 12 meeting. Mr. Franklin-Adams brings over 25 years of experience advising small- and mid-cap technology companies on IPOs, fundraisings, public takeovers, and strategic M&A. He replaces Edward Smith, who has stepped down as a OneMove nominee due to other commitments. If elected at the upcoming AGM, Mr. Franklin-Adams is uniquely qualified to chair the strategic committee that OneMove's nominees are committed to establishing to oversee a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives. With Mr. Franklin-Adams, the OneMove nominees comprise Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, Jonny Franklin-Adams, Mary Filippelli and Tyler Proud.

OneMove is highly confident that it will have the support to elect its slate of nominees, and looks forward to shareholders having the opportunity to cast their votes at the May 12 meeting.

For More Information

For more information about OneMove's nominees and its plan for Sylogist, please visit www.abettersylogist.com.

About OneMove Capital

OneMove Capital Ltd. is a private investment firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies where active engagement and governance improvements can unlock shareholder value. OneMove is an approximately 15% shareholder of Sylogist Ltd.

Information in Support of Public Broadcast Exemption under Canadian Law

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws. Shareholders of the Company are not being asked at this time to execute a proxy in favour of OneMove's director nominees or in respect of any other matter to be acted upon at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on May 12, 2026 (the "Meeting"). In connection with the Meeting, OneMove intends to file a dissident information circular in due course in compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws. Notwithstanding the foregoing, OneMove has voluntarily provided in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release the disclosure required under section 9.2(4) of NI 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and has filed a document (the "Document") containing disclosure prescribed by applicable corporate law and disclosure required under section 9.2(6) of NI 51-102 in respect of OneMove's director nominees, in accordance with corporate and securities laws applicable to public broadcast solicitations. The Document is hereby incorporated by reference into this press release and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The registered office of the Company is 5290 1A Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2S 1R8.

The costs incurred in the preparation and mailing of any circular or proxy solicitation by OneMove and any other participants named herein will be borne directly and indirectly by OneMove. However, to the extent permitted under applicable law, OneMove intends to seek reimbursement from the Company of all expenses incurred in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the election of OneMove's nominees at the Meeting.

Once formal solicitation of proxies in connection with the Meeting has commenced, proxies may be revoked in accordance with subsection 148(3) of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) by a registered holder of common shares of Sylogist ("Common Shares"): (a) by completing and signing a valid proxy bearing a later date and returning it in accordance with the instructions contained in the accompanying form of proxy; (b) by depositing an instrument in writing that is signed by the shareholder or an attorney who is authorized by a document that is signed in writing: (i) at the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting is to be held, or (ii) with the chair of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting; or (c) in any other manner permitted by law. In addition, proxies may be revoked by a non-registered holder of Common Shares at any time by written notice to the intermediary in accordance with the instructions given to the non-registered holder by its intermediary.

This press release and any solicitation made by OneMove is, or will be, as applicable, made by OneMove, and not by or on behalf of the management of the Company. Proxies may be solicited by proxy circular, mail, telephone, email or other electronic means, as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person by managers, directors, officers and employees of OneMove who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. In addition, OneMove may solicit proxies by way of public broadcast, including press release, speech or publication and any other manner permitted under applicable Canadian laws, and may engage the services of one or more agents and authorize other persons to assist it in soliciting proxies on their behalf.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflect OneMove's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future events, performance and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that the Company's securities will trade at the prices that may be implied herein, and there can be no assurance that any opinion or assumption herein is, or will be proven, correct. Words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "create," "drive," "expect," "forecast," "future," "growth," "intend," "hope," "opportunity," "plan," "confident," "restore," "reduce," "potential," "proposal," "unlock," "upside," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the anticipated financial and operating performance of the Company; the Company's growth, cash flow, and operating margins; the conduct and outcome of any strategic review; the outcome of the CEO search; the filing of a dissident circular and the timing thereof; the outcome of the Meeting; and the Company's go-forward strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially and adversely from forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof, and OneMove disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which OneMove hereafter becomes aware, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

OneMove Capital Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.abettersylogist.com

Media Contact

ASC Advisors

Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce

[email protected] / [email protected]

203 992 1230

SOURCE OneMove Capital Ltd.