OneMove's Nominees Offer Shareholders Alternative to Continued Status Quo and $4 Share Price

Shareholders Deserve a Board with the Right Plan and Right Experience to Lead a Turnaround at the Company

OneMove Urges Sylogist Shareholders to vote FOR OneMove's Four Director Nominees on the GOLD PROXY CARD Before 5pm MT on May 7

Shareholders with Questions Should Contact Carson Proxy: 1-800-530-5189 Toll Free (Canada & the United States) 1-416-751-2066 (Local / Text) or at [email protected]

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove"), the largest independent shareholder of Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company") owning approximately 15% of the Company's outstanding shares, today outlined the clear choice that Sylogist shareholders have in casting their votes ahead of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Every vote is extremely important to the future of shareholders' investment in Sylogist. OneMove urges all Sylogist shareholders to cast their votes FOR its four highly-qualified, independent director nominees – Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, Mary Filippelli, Jonny Franklin-Adams, and Tyler Proud (together, the "OneMove Nominees") – on their GOLD PROXY CARD or GOLD VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM in advance of the proxy voting deadline of May 7, 2026, at 5:00 PM MT.

Sylogist shareholders have a clear choice when casting their votes: vote FOR a turnaround of the Company, or vote for continued, failed status quo oversight.

A Vote for the Current Board is a Vote for Status Quo and a Share Price Under $4

OneMove believes that maintaining current leadership would result in SYZ stock remaining at $4 per share. The market apparently finds even $4 to be optimistic. When the Company announced that it had received support from a portion of shareholders on May 5 , SYZ stock price declined by more than 6%. The market seems to agree with OneMove that a vote for the current Board is a vote for the same failed status quo and an underperforming stock trading at $4 or less per share.

OneMove has a Clear Plan to Turn the Company Around – The Company has None

OneMove has developed and presented a clear and actionable plan to turn the Company around and restore shareholder value. The full plan, which can be found here, details strategies to right-size the cost structure, fix Sylogist's broken go-to market strategy, restart the Company's M&A engine and conduct a strategic review of the Company and its assets. The Board, on the other hand, has presented no plan, and is asking shareholders to double-down on what has failed time and again to deliver value.

A Vote FOR OneMove's Highly-Qualified Nominees is a Vote FOR a Turnaround

Not only has OneMove presented a plan, but the OneMove Nominees have the right expertise to execute it. The OneMove Nominees have led multiple successful turnarounds at companies facing similar challenges to Sylogist. They are experienced and committed to delivering for shareholders. None of the current Board members have led any comparable turnarounds. The OneMove Nominees can do what the current Board has proven incapable of: fix Sylogist and drive value for shareholders.

How to Vote

OneMove urges Sylogist shareholders to vote FOR its four director nominees – Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, Mary Filippelli, Jonny Franklin-Adams, and Tyler Proud – on their GOLD PROXY CARD or GOLD VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of May 7, 2026, at 5:00 PM MT.

Shareholders who have questions or need help voting should contact:

Carson Proxy (OneMove's proxy solicitor)

1-800-530-5189 Toll Free (Canada & the United States) 1-416-751-2066 (Local / Text)

or at [email protected]

For More Information

For more information about OneMove's nominees and its plan for Sylogist, please visit www.abettersylogist.com.

About OneMove Capital

OneMove Capital Ltd. is a private investment firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies where active engagement and governance improvements can unlock shareholder value. OneMove is an approximately 15% shareholder of Sylogist Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws that reflect OneMove's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future events, performance and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that the Company's securities will trade at the prices that may be implied herein, and there can be no assurance that any opinion or assumption herein is, or will be proven, correct. Words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "create," "drive," "expect," "forecast," "future," "growth," "intend," "hope," "opportunity," "plan," "confident," "restore," "reduce," "potential," "proposal," "unlock," "upside," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the timing of the annual and special meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") and the proxy cut-offs therefor; the outcomes of the votes conducted at the Meeting; the anticipated outcomes from the actions taken and proposed to be taken by OneMove (including the timing thereof); the anticipated financial and operating performance of the Company and its share price; the Company's growth, cash flow, and operating margins; and the Company's go-forward strategy. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as actual results may differ materially and adversely from forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof, and OneMove disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which OneMove hereafter becomes aware, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

OneMove Capital Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.abettersylogist.com

Media Contact

ASC Advisors

Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce

[email protected] / [email protected]

203 992 1230

SOURCE OneMove Capital Ltd.