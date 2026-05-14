OneMove Capital Responds to Annual and Special Meeting Results

Calls on Sylogist Board to Adopt OneMove Operating Strategy and Continue Making Change in Best Interests of Shareholders

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove"), the largest independent shareholder of Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company") owning approximately 15% of the Company's outstanding shares, today responded to the results announced at the annual and special meeting of Sylogist shareholders held on May 12, 2026 (the "Annual and Special Meeting").

Before turning to this week's results, OneMove notes the substantive change this campaign has already delivered for Sylogist shareholders:

The removal of Barry Foster as Chair of the Sylogist board of directors (the "Board").

A change in Chief Executive Officer, with a search underway for permanent leadership focused on profitable execution.

The addition of two new, genuinely independent and high-caliber directors to the Board, Mary Filippelli and Andrew Shen.

The Company's comments on this week's earnings call to rebalance the over-weighted partner channel toward direct sales is aligned with a core element of the operating plan OneMove has urged for months.

This is real progress, but only a starting point. OneMove urges the Board, now strengthened by Mary and Andrew, to adopt the remainder of the OneMove operating plan and follow through with what is needed:

Disciplined right-sizing of R&D and G&A to remove the bloat that has eroded margins since 2021. A strategic review of the business and asset portfolio to identify and exit non-core revenue lines. Adjusted EBITDA margin restored to the mid-30s by the end of FY2026.

This week's poor earnings report proves the incumbents' strategy does not work. The Company should continue to adopt OneMove's operating plan. The Penderfund Group's aggressive tactics shielded the incumbents at the vote, but with two new highly qualified directors now on the Board, the expertise is there to deliver. Shareholders deserve better than a repeat of GreenSpace, where PenderFund's board representation preceded a complete destruction of shareholder value.

For More Information

For more information about OneMove's nominees and its plan for Sylogist, please visit www.abettersylogist.com.

About OneMove Capital

OneMove Capital Ltd. is a private investment firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies where active engagement and governance improvements can unlock shareholder value. OneMove is an approximately 15% shareholder of Sylogist Ltd.

Investor Contact:

OneMove Capital Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.abettersylogist.com

Media Contact

ASC Advisors

Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce

[email protected] / [email protected]

203 992 1230

SOURCE OneMove Capital Ltd.