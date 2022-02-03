OneDREAM Sports Documentary airing in North America

TORONTO and BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - S-Media is pleased to announce the global broadcasting dates of OneDREAM, a new winter sports documentary by S-Media in partnership with China Global Television Network (CGTN) and the China International Television Corporation (CITVC), a division of China Media Group.

OneDREAM, a 60-minute feature, brings together six young aspiring Olympians in Figure Skating, Hockey and Speed Skating, from China and Canada, as they learn about each other's culture and lifestyle and are united by the common goal of one day competing together on the global stage.

OneDREAM follows the young athletes as they balance rigorous training routines, student life, and family time. Throughout the documentary, the aspiring Olympians, their friends, and their families tell us their story – but they also get to share their experience with their counterparts on the other side of the world, through a series of video-chat sessions organized by the producers.

In this sense, OneDREAM shows that while sport is about competition, it's also about connection, as young athletes from all around the world pursue one Olympic dream.

OneDREAM's Canadian premiere broadcast was February 2nd on OMNI2 (National) at 5:30pm EST and OMNI British Columbia, OMNI Calgary and OMNI Edmonton at 5:30pm Local time. It will be followed by a rebroadcast on February 9th, and global broadcasts in the USA on LocalNOW and in the UK and mainland Europe on Rakuten Sports. OneDream is also broadcast in China on CGTN. OneDream is a bilingual program shot in English and Mandarin with subtitles for each language.

"OneDream is a story about the power of sports across cultures, and as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are approaching, S-Media, CGTN and CITVC wanted to showcase the amazing spirit and ambition of young athletes pursuing the Olympic dream", says S-Media Managing Partner and OneDREAM Director, Mark Kristofic. He adds: "CGTN and CITVC has been a great partner and we are looking forward to telling more inspiring stories together."

Changying Liu of CGTN, said: "It was such an amazing experience to witness how kids from different culture can connect through their love of sport…. Although they come from different parts of the world, with different cultures, and different lifestyles, they have a shared dream, and share the challenges of one day being the best in the world.

