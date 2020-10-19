OneClass Debuts Low Cost, Accredited College Classes with Ivy League Instructors

Partnership with Global Alliance for International Student Advancement (GAISA) Enables College And Pre-College Students to Earn Transferrable Credits Virtually and at Lower Cost

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- OneClass, the innovator in online learning support for college students, has announced an expansion in its virtual Booster Classes program that enables students to earn college credit for satisfactory completion. Currently available in six entry-level courses, the for-credit option is ideal for students who have deferred regular college study due to the pandemic, or for those wishing to earn basic credits affordably.

OneClass' on-demand Booster Classes, unveiled last month, are digital-first, personalized online classes that meet reputable college standards. Featuring an adaptable curriculum, one-on-one tutoring, and learning that adjusts to each student via AI, Booster Classes allow students to build skills and better prepare for college coursework. The new for-credit option adds a further dimension by enabling students to move forward with their education at just $330 total cost per course – 80% less than standard credited course costs, on average.

For-credit Booster Classes are taught by highly-respected instructors from leading U.S. universities including Columbia, Harvard and NYU. Students can register for classes through October 25 in the following subjects:

Introduction to Chemistry: https://oneclass.com/courses/chemistry/chemistry-1.en.html?landingVersion=accreditedCourse

Introduction to Calculus: https://oneclass.com/courses/mathematics/calculus-1.en.html?landingVersion=accreditedCourse

Introduction to Economics (Microeconomics + Macroeconomics): https://oneclass.com/courses/economics/economics-1.en.html

Introduction to Statistics: https://oneclass.com/courses/mathematics/statistics-1.en.html

Introduction to Psychology: https://oneclass.com/courses/psychology/psychology-1.en.html

Introduction to Physics: https://oneclass.com/courses/physics/physics-1.en.html

"COVID-19 has caused students around the world to re-evaluate their options. Many are deferring their official start to the 2020-21 academic year—and many others can't justify paying full tuition for virtual coursework," said Richard DeCapua, President of GAISA. "Our new for-credit option is an incredibly beneficial way for students to make the most of this open opportunity."

Highly Transferrable Credit

OneClass has partnered with GAISA, in conjunction with Massachusetts-based Becker College, one of the country's oldest institutions of higher learning, to administer the for-credit program. Students earning a grade of "C" or higher will receive full credit for their course by Becker College, ranked by The Princeton Review as a "Best College" for undergraduate education for six consecutive years.

Over 75 U.S. colleges and universities accept credits in the program from Becker College, with more institutions added daily. The list includes Penn State, The Ohio State University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Boston University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Reed College, UNC-Chapel Hill, Michigan State, DePaul University, Oberlin College, UC-Irvine, Rice University, Purdue University and many others. For more information on which institutions are included, please contact [email protected].

"OneClass is known for its ability to assemble curriculum and instruction of a high caliber. Its for-credit Booster Class program meets the rigorous standards of instructional quality Becker College has set," said Nancy P. Crimmin, Ed.D., President of Becker College. "We're pleased to be able to partner with GAISA and OneClass to make this new online alternative possible."

Ideal for Fulltime, Parttime Students

Booster Classes have an adaptable curriculum in which sequences of study can automatically adjust to match student needs. Classes can be used independently for skill-building, as a companion to a high school or college course—or, via the new for-credit option, as a building block toward a college degree.

Each Booster Class gives students the ability to pose questions to a qualified teaching assistant. The AI-powered platform understands which concepts are understood and which are not; through a sequence of practice, exercises and quizzes, the learning platform quickly adapts to the student's individual needs.

To learn more about Booster Classes, including the for-credit option, or to register for a class, log on to https://oneclass.com/courses/mathematics/calculus-1.en.html?landingVersion=accreditedCourse

About OneClass

OneClass is an online study support service that provides an extensive library of exam study guides, lecture notes and video tutorials created by top students as well as a variety of practice resources in both humanities and STEM subjects. The site now covers over 70,000 courses spanning 800 schools with content from more than 100,000+ student contributors. OneClass has assisted more than 3 million students since its inception in 2010, and 90% have improved grades by using the service. For more information, visit https://oneclass.com.

SOURCE OneClass

For further information: Brandon Kazimer, [email protected], https://oneclass.com

Related Links

https://oneclass.com

