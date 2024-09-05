GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Marcel Roireau has been sentenced to twelve months of house arrest after pleading guilty in the Superior Court of Québec to rigging bids for paving contracts awarded by the ministère des Transports du Québec in and around the Granby region.

Marcel Roireau, who was vice-president of operations for Construction DJL at the time of the offence, admitted to participating in the scheme from 2008 to 2009, in which he colluded with competitors Sintra Inc. and Pavages Maska Inc. to submit rigged bids.

The scheme enabled the conspirators, rather than market forces, to dictate contract winners, prices and the quality of products and services.

The accused pleaded guilty under the bid-rigging provisions of the Competition Act.

Quick facts

Following a Competition Bureau investigation, criminal charges were laid on September 14, 2023 against Marcel Roireau and Serge Daunais in connection with bid-rigging for paving contracts related to this case.

against and in connection with bid-rigging for paving contracts related to this case. Court proceedings are still ongoing against Serge Daunais , formerly vice-president for Pavages Maska Inc.

, formerly vice-president for Pavages Maska Inc. Bid-rigging is a serious crime that undermines the value of the competitive bidding process.

Those who believe they are involved in an illegal agreement with their competitors can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigation through its Immunity and Leniency Programs.

The Bureau also has a Whistleblowing Initiative for those who believe they can provide information about a potential violation of the Competition Act. The Bureau will keep the identity of the whistleblower confidential.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

