One Year After Historic Flooding, Toronto Homeowners Urged to Check Their Sump Pumps

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Last July, torrential rainstorms caused nearly $1 billion in insured damages across the Greater Toronto Area, flooding roads, swamping basements, and overwhelming drainage systems. One year later, Sewer Squad Plumbing is urging homeowners to take a simple but often overlooked step to avoid becoming part of the next flood story: check your sump pump.

Dundas Street Flash Flood - July 2024 (CNW Group/Sewer Squad Plumbing)

"Last year, we saw firsthand streets turned into rivers and basements filled up fast," said Phil Stinner, owner of Sewer Squad Plumbing. "The calls poured in after every storm. A lot of that damage could've been prevented with a simple sump pump check."

A sump pump is often a home's last line of defence during heavy rainfall. Tucked into a pit in the basement, it automatically activates when water levels rise, pumping it away from the foundation. But if the pump fails—due to age, power outage, or a malfunctioning float switch—flooding can happen quickly.

Homeowners can perform a basic check themselves:

Listen for rattling or grinding noises when the pump turns on.

Remove the lid and check for debris or standing water.

Pour a bucket of water into the pit to see if the float activates the pump.

Ensure the pump is plugged in and hasn't tripped a breaker.

"People don't usually think about their sump pump until it's too late," added Stinner. "It's kind of like your furnace. You don't want to find out it's broken when you need it most."

For added peace of mind, Sewer Squad recommends having a licensed plumber inspect the unit. A professional can evaluate the pump and float system, test battery backup and discharge lines, and assess whether the unit can handle the volume that comes with extreme rainfall.

Sewer Squad saw a major spike in emergency calls following last July's storm. Flood-related calls jumped by over 200% in a single day, with most homeowners urgently requesting same-day service.

"This isn't about panic," said Stinner. "It's about peace of mind. Your sump pump is the MVP when it comes to flood protection. If it fails, nothing else matters."

Phil Stinner is available for media interviews and expert commentary. To request an interview or learn more, visit [SewerSquad.ca].

