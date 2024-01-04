One Step GPS and CerebrumX Embedded Vehicle Data Platform Collaborate to Advance Fleet Visibility

One Step GPS to expand fleet tracking and monitoring solutions by integrating with embedded vehicle technology and AI-powered data platform from CerebrumX

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data platform company, announces a strategic partnership with One Step GPS, a leading provider of precise GPS tracking solutions for fleets.

By leveraging CerebrumX's AI-driven Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) and One Step GPS' suite of fleet monitoring tools this collaboration delivers a sophisticated solution catering to the dynamic demands of fleet management and provides fleets with advanced real-time vehicle tracking, driver monitoring, quick vehicle dispatching, fuel cost monitoring, vehicle service reminders, custom reporting, and more solutions to optimize fleet performance.

The new partnership also provides fleets with higher quality data, superior datasets, heightened accuracy, reduced downtime, and eliminated risk of data transmission loss. The result is significantly boosted operational efficiency, improving a fleet's customer satisfaction through precise and intelligent data-informed fleet management insights.

"We look forward to our joint effort with One Step GPS to offer fleet businesses unparalleled capabilities and insights", said Sandip Ranjhan, CEO at CerebrumX. "By combining the power of our AI-powered platform with One Step GPS, we are creating a solution that enhances the experience along with optimizing the operational cost of fleets."

"Among the biggest problems real-time data can solve for fleets of all sizes is the lack of visibility managers have over drivers and company vehicles. A partnership with CerebrumX means we can give more visibility to fleet pros and solve real problems they face every day like driver safety, operational inflation, asset security, and planning for electrification", said Adam Ben Jacob, CEO of One Step GPS.

One Step GPS' fleet tracking devices offer easy plug-in installation, 2-60 seconds updating, and text and email alerts to keep fleet managers continually aware of the status of their fleet vehicles, and provides a single platform where managers can see their entire fleet, and the behavior of each driver, in real time. CerebrumX brings the power of embedded data to this tracking solution with real-time monitoring and route optimization, faster and more targeted repairs, detailed insights on driver profiles, geofence alerts, EV charging optimization, and more.

CerebrumX and One Step GPS are committed to driving innovation in fleet management, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive landscape. The joint solution empowers fleet managers to make informed decisions, optimize resources, and deliver an exceptional experience to the ultimate end user; their customers.

For more information regarding CerebrumX Fleet solution offerings, please contact [email protected]

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX (www.cerebrumx.ai) works with the Top Automotive OEMs in North America to deliver expert insights to optimize operations, improve driver safety, and drive key decisions for Automotive Mobility Businesses. Our industry's first ubiquitous Automotive AI platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network by our partners including OEMs, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates consented data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About One Step GPS, LLC

One Step GPS (www.onestepgps.com) is a leader in vehicle telematics, fleet management, and fleet safety technology. For three consecutive years, they are nationally recognized in the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing privately-held companies. They serve over 15,000 fleets across sectors and industries, including government, transportation, construction, and more. Providing fleet tracking, AI dash cameras, driver scoring, and a suite of safety tools for fleets, One Step GPS is on a mission to support the working fleets, which are the backbone of our economy. One Step GPS is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Media Contact

CerebrumX

Erik heath, CerebrumX Labs Inc.

+1 734 747 0203

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973302/3821562/Cerebrumx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CerebrumX Labs Inc.