ONE Properties welcomes Food Basics to Sunfish Shopping Centre

As the tenth largest population in Canada and the fourth largest in Ontario, the Kitchener area is one of the fastest growing regions in Ontario. Located on two arterial roads (Fisher-Hallman Road and Bleams Road) and surrounded by area slated for residential development, Sunfish Shopping Centre is destined to be a popular and essential shopping destination for families, industry workers and surrounding residents.

Stefan Savelli, Senior Vice President of Mixed-Use Development at ONE Properties, said: "ONE Properties' philosophy is to seek out unique properties that offer increasing value and serve the needs of growing communities. With its prime location and high-quality tenants like Food Basics, the Sunfish Shopping Centre adds much-needed retail and grocery options and a community focal point to residents of this rapidly expanding region in Kitchener. Sunfish Shopping Centre is our first retail property in the Greater Toronto Area and an exciting addition to our already exceptional portfolio across Canada."

Tim Lawlor, Director of Real Estate Development at Metro Ontario Real Estate Limited, said: "We are excited to bring the Food Basics brand to a new community in Kitchener and offer local residents quality and affordable products. ONE Properties is an innovative developer and we look forward to being a part of the Sunfish Shopping Centre."

The Sunfish Shopping Centre development encompasses 14.5 acres of land for retail and residential (approximately 650 units and 1,000 residents). It is 65% leased, and retail openings will continue throughout December and into the new year.

ONE Properties recently completed the development of industrial properties in the GTA including 400 Industrial Centre and Caledon Industrial Park, both fully leased to leading logistics and warehouse tenants.

