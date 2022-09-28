ONE Properties Announces Official Opening of Bow River Shopping Centre in Calgary

"Bow River Shopping Centre marks ONE Properties' first shopping centre of this scale in Calgary," said Stefan Savelli, Senior Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, ONE Properties. "Real Canadian Superstore perfectly complements the centre by providing residents with a convenient, affordable shopping destination located in the heart of the community. We look forward to seeing Bow River continue to grow with local and national tenants contributing to the unique retail mix."

Bow River Shopping Centre has a total of 158,300 sq. ft. of space, with units ranging from 1,100 sq. ft. to 10,500 sq. ft. The centre is located at one of Calgary's busiest intersections (Trans-Canada Highway and Sarcee Trail) in the vibrant, community-oriented neighbourhood of Bowness. Home to Canada Olympic Park, popular restaurants and a 15-kilometre pathway and bikeway network surrounded by beautiful green spaces, Bowness continues to attract new residents, especially young families. Bow River Shopping Centre will provide this growing neighbourhood, and its surrounding areas with a new shopping destination.

For more information on ONE Properties and Bow River Shopping Centre, please visit https://oneproperties.com/properties/bow-river-shopping-centre/.

About ONE Properties

ONE Properties is a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm that develops and manages a range of high-quality assets across Canada. Since 1987, ONE has been creating value, empowering businesses and defining communities through its people, partners and properties. ONE leverages its expertise across a range of asset classes — multi-family residential, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use. Visit www.oneproperties.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Robinson

Director, Corporate & Commercial Marketing - ONE Properties

780-784-3460

[email protected]

Leasing Contact:

Robert Mulvale

VP, Retail Leasing - ONE Properties

647-256-1017

[email protected]

SOURCE ONE Properties