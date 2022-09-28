ONE Properties Announces Official Opening of Bow River Shopping Centre in Calgary

Sep 28, 2022, 11:55 ET
National retailer Real Canadian Superstore opens in vibrant community of Bowness
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - ONE Properties, a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm, formally announced the opening of its Bow River Shopping Centre in Calgary. The 15.2-acre site is comprised of retail and residential developments with an 86,200 sq. ft. Real Canadian Superstore serving as the anchor tenant. A new Real Canadian Liquor Store has also opened its doors in the same retail centre next to Dollarama. In the coming months, more businesses will be open — Edo Japan, Subway, BarBurrito, Wayback Burgers, Bowmont Animal Hospital, PetValu and Artemis Dental.
"Bow River Shopping Centre marks ONE Properties' first shopping centre of this scale in Calgary," said Stefan Savelli, Senior Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, ONE Properties. "Real Canadian Superstore perfectly complements the centre by providing residents with a convenient, affordable shopping destination located in the heart of the community. We look forward to seeing Bow River continue to grow with local and national tenants contributing to the unique retail mix."
Bow River Shopping Centre has a total of 158,300 sq. ft. of space, with units ranging from 1,100 sq. ft. to 10,500 sq. ft. The centre is located at one of Calgary's busiest intersections (Trans-Canada Highway and Sarcee Trail) in the vibrant, community-oriented neighbourhood of Bowness. Home to Canada Olympic Park, popular restaurants and a 15-kilometre pathway and bikeway network surrounded by beautiful green spaces, Bowness continues to attract new residents, especially young families. Bow River Shopping Centre will provide this growing neighbourhood, and its surrounding areas with a new shopping destination.
For more information on ONE Properties and Bow River Shopping Centre, please visit https://oneproperties.com/properties/bow-river-shopping-centre/.
ONE Properties is a privately owned, integrated real estate investment firm that develops and manages a range of high-quality assets across Canada. Since 1987, ONE has been creating value, empowering businesses and defining communities through its people, partners and properties. ONE leverages its expertise across a range of asset classes — multi-family residential, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use. Visit www.oneproperties.com for more information.
